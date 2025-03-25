Is The Voice Season 27 the best in years? Possibly, with this year producing some of the highest-quality contestants across the board in recent memory. Although the current season has only entered the famous Battle Rounds so far, there is no denying just how awe-inspiring the array of vocal performances to date have been. In fact, never before have the jobs of the four coaches, Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and John Legend, been less envious, as the industry veterans face nigh-on impossible decisions following every battle.

The latest episode was full to the brim, yet again, with memorable performances. Ballerini's free spirits, Iris Herrera and Simone Marijic, opened the night to great success, with the likes of Robert Hunter and Page Mackenzie singing Morgan Wallen's "Lies, Lies, Lies," and Adam David and Ricardo Moreno stunning the crowd. However, perhaps the night's best performance came from the duo of Dimitrius Graham and Divighn, with their tantalizing duet oozing style, class, and spades of talent, leaving their coach with a choice that would puzzle even the most sure of minds.

Who Did Michael Bublé Choose As His Winner?

After feeling let down by the current slate of modern music, Bublé admitted his song choice for this stylish pair of performers was the single song that reintroduced his faith in popular music. That song is "Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic — aka Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — a track that has the ability to melt the hardest of hearts into butter. Both Graham and Divighn certainly do the song justice, with this performance less a battle and more a perfectly balanced duet. After the two had finished their cover, it was down to the coaches to cast their judgment and, ultimately, for Bublé to pick his winner.

The first to give their opinion was Legend, who instantly admitted how jealous he was of the pair's range. However, the coach made it clear he had a favorite, admitting that Divighn's "swag on stage" reminded him of Bruno Mars himself, and said that, when comparing the two, Divighn was more "polished as a physical performer." After joking that singing a Bruno song "scares" him, Levine simply couldn't pick between the two, calling it "a dead heat." For Ballerini, she knew this was going to be a strong performance simply from the outfits the pair were wearing, with the eventual duet certainly not letting her down. Like Levine, Ballerini struggled to pick a favorite, and, luckily for her, she didn't have to. However, Bublé did, and he eventually went with his fellow coach Legend's advice and picked Divighn as his winner. For more updates on The Voice Season 27, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.