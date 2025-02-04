When it comes to The Voice, gone are the days of a consistent coaching panel. Turned into a revolving door of the who's who in the music industry, the NBC competition show is eager to bring in the tops of the pop rather than establish a dynamic among the coaches. You know, like they did back in the day when the show began. When reality television's favorite bromance was formed. Well, in a time of nostalgia, The Voice fans are about to be reunited with one-half of that bromance: Adam Levine. He's back!

For Season 27, Adam Levine is returning to the game, where he's going to have to establish a new partner in crime. This time, he has two viable options in veteran coaches: music legend John Legend and reigning champion Michael Bublé. Holding it down for the ladies this season is rookie coach who has appeared on the program leading the Comeback Stage and filling in as a coach, Kelsea Ballerini. Another season, another new era. It's time to see if this new dynamic will hold a candle to the magic of Season 26! Our new quartet takes to the stage for a group performance of "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John. Thankfully, we have four exceptional voices that illuminate the classic. Here's hoping this is a precursor to the dynamic we'll have this season.

Now, if consistency is what you crave, The Voice is not the show for you. With a new combo of coaches, it's time for a big red chair swap! Adam Levin is seated in his former bestie's seat. Michael Bublé is moving over a spot where John Legend is now occupying. And for Kelsea Ballerini, she's seated where the Queen of Country, Reba McEntire, sat, who even left her crown as a good luck charm. So perhaps that's good luck for the rookie! We do see a bit where Adam tries to have one last spin in his now occupied chair, but Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner John Legend is like nah. So, why musical chairs? No idea, but at least we had a bit! Anyway, let's get the first round of Blind Auditions underway! Oh, and remember the Coaches Replay Button? She's back baby! Strap on in. It's time to spin!

Adam's Back!