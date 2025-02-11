The Voice Season 27 is truly the boys' show, but it's the only girl on the panel who is making a statement so far. Kelsea Ballerini is setting herself up as the bubbly, lovable coach of the season. She makes up The Voice green room with freshly baked cookies as a bribe to get the contestants to choose her. But based on two episodes thus far, it's not a difficult decision to want to work with the country superstar. She's truly a perfect addition to this show. Her spirit is infectious. Her smile brings joy. She's going to go beyond just being a mentor and steamroll the boys around her. Meanwhile, Adam Levine seems to be finding his footing again. He seems quite passive. Maybe he really misses his former mate.

Anyway, the camaraderie is strong as they are all seasoned professionals who just seem to happen to be on the same wavelength. There's no one in this quartet who feels superior to another. In the past, having mega popstars like Ariana Grande or Miley Cyrus pop in, the aura was different. Even in the past two seasons with Reba McEntire, the Queen of Country, there was a bit of a hierarchy. That's not the case this time around. It's refreshing. The chemistry is strong thus far. That being said, Adam Levine is trying quite hard to find his new Blake Shelton. When he refers to John Legend as the pillow-fight version of his former bro, it's clear that he's clinging onto the past when he should be focused on a new era. Nevertheless, the coaches have love for one another now, but the battle to the top is still early. The Blind Auditions continue on.

Kelsea Ballerini Stacks Her Team