Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Voice Season 27 Episode 3.We're back, back, back again! Round three of The Voice Season 27 Blind Auditions have arrived. The quartet of coaches continue to try to make us believe that they are the best of friends. For now, of course. I'm not sure how many times Michael Bublé, also known as "Mikey Bubbles," has to remind everyone in the group chat that not only is he the reigning champion, but he is the master of the dad joke. He's also a pro at celebrity endorsement. How did he manage to recruit fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds to film an intro for him? But who cares, he brought out the Canadian Mounties and a hockey stick, as his official walk out song is "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" by Celine Dion. He is all about theatrics, and you know what, that's entertainment!

With so much focus on Kelsea Ballerini building up her team in the first two episodes, Adam Levine is desperate to pull the attention back to him. Will it work? I think the competition is already getting to him. He's been quite passive, but perhaps the Coach Replay is what he needs to break out of his funk. The coaches are there to make a show. A good, clean family show filled with so much hope, optimism, and heavy-handed backstories. Perhaps we've hit that snag in the season where we're just eager to hear the music, but this is The Voice. We have to earn the connection to the artist and their objective to make it. And even when we do, the coaches are like, "Nah." But we'll talk about Tinika Wyatt shortly. Round three is an overall dull night of music, but it's just the journey to get to the next round. Let's get it underway!

Michael Bublé Is Feeling Good With Divighn and Barry Jean