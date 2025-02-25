Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Voice Season 27 Episode 4.

The coaches this season are playing to win. The competitive edge has already been exposed, so, of course, we begin our show with a silly cold open where the always jovial Michael Bublé and John Legend find a new way to compete: getting to stage first. Is "Celebrity Speedwalking" the next celeb-reality series? Probably not, but at least the pilot gave us a giggle. With Kelsea Ballerini and Adam Levine hogging the spotlight this season of The Voice, it makes sense to see the other two taking up some extra screen time. They deserve it! For Michael Bublé, he utilizes his screen time by continuing to battle Ballerini for artists. For John Legend, he just warms up the crowd. The EGOT winner takes a moment to rally the crowd to cheer his name to help boost his roster when the time comes. Sucking up to the audience is always a smart move. Anyway, we have teams of twelve, so the rosters are slowly but surely filling up. Every chair turn counts, coaches! And every light switch that warns Michael Bublé not to touch will turn the lights out. So, let's see if we get any lights-out performances on night four of the Blind Auditions.

John Legend Builds Up His Roster With Kolby, Olivia, and Antonio