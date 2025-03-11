Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Voice Season 27, Episode 6

Finally! Our four coaches have broken out of their five-episode-long frocks and into something new! That means it's time for the next round. Bring on the Battles! It's that time during The Voice season where our four fearless coaches have the difficult task of pitting their artists against one another, while they kick out one of their own. It's a difficult process, but that's the game. Luckily, our coaches do have steals, so no one is quite gone until Carson Daly reminds the coaches that their singer is available to steal. Oh, and there's the save too. It's also the time in the season where we sit on our couch and scream at our coaches for making wild decisions. Music is all about taste, am I right?

To keep things exciting, the four coaches have invited four very different artists to help bring out the best from their roster. This season, John Legend has Coco Jones, Michael Bublé has Cynthia Erivo, Adam Levine has Kate Hudson, and Kelsea Ballerini has Little Big Town. The range! No matter who happens to present when you enter the room, every singer is going to be star-struck. I know I would! Get your button finger ready, the coaches are about to be trigger-happy!

Adam Levine Pulls a Shocking Choice by Bringing in Kate Hudson