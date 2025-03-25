An important factor that shows like The Voice needs to keep in consideration is how to remain current without losing its integrity. Part of that, when it comes to The Voice is about the personalities they bring onto the show. Whether in coach or mentor capacity, the individuals must be the right fit. Our latest Battle Round episode begins with a bit of a fun montage highlighting our mentors for the season, with Chapell Roan's "Hot to Go" as the underscoring. Chapelle, modern. Coco Jones, modern. Kate Hudson, not so much. Perhaps that's why I laughed when she admitted that she should "Stop saying awesome," leading to the blooper reel of the word on repeat. As a millennial guilty of overusing the phrase, I relate, but also, Kate Hudson and the word "awesome" don't seem to jive. Even though Adam Levine builds her up as this "badass," her presence as a mentor still seems confusing.

For those like me who are eager to move on to the next round of competition, you're in luck! Host Carson Daly tells us it's the final night of the Battles. As much as I'm going to miss Cynthia Erivo on my screen every week, I know I can turn on Peacock to watch Wicked on repeat. This final night of Battles is a setup for our next round, the Knockouts. The coaches must make smart moves. Will they though? Spoiler: they won't.

Kelsea Ballerini Makes Rookie Mistakes on 'The Voice'