Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Voice Season 27, Episode 9.After a few weeks of having a quartet of mentors for the Battles, The Voice Season 27 is keeping it in the family as we begin the Knockouts. It's one-on-one time between artist and coach. No longer meant to outshine another singer via a duet, we're getting our solo moments. And let's just say that some of those mentors (Kate Hudson) were keeping the coaches from truly providing the feedback and assistance their singers needed. We're here to see who is inching closer to those live shows. Each round, the decisions continue to get harder and harder, but you know my favorite game is to criticize the coaches for their questionable decisions! With saves off the table, will any of the coaches utilize the steal properly?

Our four mentors are bringing a very muted fashion palette this week. I hate to say it, but the fashion isn't fashioning this season for the coaches. Kelsea Ballerini in a muted mustard? Certainly, there is something that might help her pop. Or maybe that's the point. The Voice is trying to finally put the focus on the singers, not the coaches. Or, it's because the episode was filmed in September, as Kelsea asked the crowd to sing "Happy Birthday" to her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, who was born on September 16. We love context clues! Nevertheless, it's time to celebrate our contestants!

John Legend Picks Vocals Over Performance Prowess