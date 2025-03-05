NBC's beloved singing competition The Voice is fast approaching the next round, with the most recent episode of blind auditions seeing the rosters for each of the four coaches completed. For Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and John Legend, the blind auditions have been a hard-fought battle, with each coach desperate to acquire some of the greatest talent we've ever seen grace The Voice's stage. Sometimes, the best of the auditions come right at the last moments, with the opening to the final round of auditions bringing with it one of the best performances yet.

Stepping up to the stage was Jay Ammo, a former military man hailing from Guyana and currently living in Tennessee. For his audition, Ammo sings a beautifully heartfelt rendition of Ed Sheeran's "A-Team," one of the songs that put the acclaimed musician on the map. Now, it might be time for the song to bring yet another smooth-sounding singer to the world's attention, with Ammo's faithful cover doing both justice to the original and showing off his vocal flare. Not only was his audition a hit with both the crowd in attendance and the audience at home, it was with all four coaches, with Ammo earning the coveted four-chair-turn for his troubles.

The Coaches Fell in Love With Jay Ammo

After his audition was complete, Ammo received a well-deserved standing ovation from the crowd before it was time for the coaches to pitch. With little space left on all four teams, acquiring a talent as obvious as Ammo's is crucial at this point in the competition, so no coach was going to go down without a fight. It was Legend's turn first, with the veteran coach finding musical likenesses between both himself and Ammo, a huge compliment sure to flatter any auditionee. The returning Levine spoke next, saying, "The word that came to mind is 'ethereal'. You are really special, very magical, and singular." High praise indeed from a coach with incredible experience.

"You really caught the integrity of that song," Ballerini added, "But you also gave just the right amount of 'you' in it, and that's artistry." The young star then joked, "I know you're thinking 'okay country girl, what do you have to offer me?'" to which Ammo replied saying he loved her music and had even covered her song in the past, much to the joy of the coach. This left just reigning champion Bublé to pitch, with the crooner saying, "I turned my chair late because I heard pitch issues. What's funny is, the second those other chairs turned, your pitch issues subsided." Bublé then added, "You have a beautiful tone, and I see that you tell a story really well." Then came the time to choose, with Ammo eventually picking Legend, fashioning a potentially show-winning partnership.

