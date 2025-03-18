The Voice Season 27 is now into its famous Battle Round, which sees artists paired up to sing for their coach with only one coming out the winner. For the four coaches, Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and John Legend, this year poses a particularly tough task during this second stage of the competition, thanks to the 2025 blind auditions featuring some of the best artists to have ever graced The Voice's stage.

In the most recent Episode 7, Ballerini, in particular, faced perhaps the toughest of all the calls, especially when following her lived-by four rules: talent, work ethic, treating people kindly, and audacity. Country music has been more popular than ever over the past twelve months, and nowhere better is that represented than on The Voice Season 27. After picking the pairing of Hailey Wright and Jaelen Johnston, an interesting call considering the duo's contrasting vocal types, Ballerini chose for them to sing the country classic "Neon Moon" by Brooks & Dunn. Although usually catered towards the lower-toned male voice, Wright does an astonishing job straight from her first note, perfectly exemplifying her country singing talent.

Let Wright's goosebump-inducing performance take nothing away from Johnston, however, with both producing some of the night's best work. Beautifully complimenting each other whilst also showcasing the breadth of their vocal talent, this performance is exactly why the Battle Round is so popular. But, the question remains, following the end of their battle and the entire room leaping to their feet in applause, what will coach Ballerini do?

Ballerini Makes an Unusual Call When Deciding Her Battle Winner

After the pair had finished their Battle, the spotlight turned to Ballerini as she faced the impossible decision of picking a winner. First, however, the other coaches had a chance to cast their judgment on the Battle, with each response unsurprisingly glowing. Bublé spoke first, describing the performance as romantic and adding, "I love you both." Legend was next to speak, telling Jonhston that the way he delivered the song made Legend believe him, an asset particularly important to any artist in the country genre. To Wright, Legend said, "I love the yodel in your voice. I felt your heart in it and I felt your connection to it." High praise next came from Levine, who ended his comments by joking, "For me, fortunately, it's not my decision, it's Kelsea's so have fun with that," before adding, "I thought you guys both did a fantastic job."

Then came the time for Ballerini to decide, with it clear instantly that this was perhaps her toughest decision yet. The coach poured praise on both her team members, before eventually listening to the advice of Legend and choosing Johnston to move on to the next round. However, there was still a chance for a coach to steal Wright before her season came to an end, with audiences shocked to see Ballerini herself smash the button and keep both moving forward. Ballerini later spoke about her decision to also choose Hailey Wright. "I just had that feeling when Hailey was walking off the stage where I was like, I can't." After Ballerini picked Wright the two embraced, before The Voice coach said "We're gonna do amazing things. It's gonna be awesome." For more updates on The Voice Season 27, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.