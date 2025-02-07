Kelsea Ballerini may be that country pop singer who has the ability to transcend genres, but her jubilation, exemplified in the premiere of The Voice Season 27, proves that passion, heart, and genuine love for music are what will make the perfect coach. Unlike some coaches of the past, this is not a passing gig for Kelsea Ballerini. She truly wants to be a coach to help the next generation of musicians.

As the only rookie of the season, she is feeling the pressure, but her ambition and drive to be the best coach makes the rotating door of coaches worthwhile. Having experience with the Comeback Stage, sitting in for Kelly Clarkson during Season 15, and being an advisor on Season 16, she’s no stranger to the show, but this newfound position is where she belongs.

Kelsea Ballerini Is a Game Changer on 'The Voice'

For some fans of The Voice, it may be difficult to see new people come in season after season, trying to create cohesion and chemistry. Gone are the days of the multi-year arc between Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, developing reality television's favorite bromance. Instead, a popular new artist comes in to generate buzz and invite new viewers in. But then, you have someone like Kelsea Ballerini who defies the fear of new. Already, one episode in, Kelsea Ballerini is changing the game.

In one episode, Kelsea Ballerini has already broken the mold. She took the already peculiar Coaches' Replay Button and utilized it in a manner no one did during the previous season. She realized she made an "oopsie" in passing on Dan Kiernan, despite two chairs turning from John Legend and Michael Bublé, so she was willing to own her mistake and fight for the singer. And she ended up winning the singer, who saw her passion and decided to join her team. He's honored to wear the Tecovas cowboy boots she gifted to her team.

As the sole country representative this season, she has big shoes to fill. Especially occupying the chair Reba McEntire, the Queen of Country, sat in for two seasons. She satisfies the need to have a country voice in the room while reminding artists that she is bigger than a genre. Her artistry goes beyond the box. Ballerini is an appealing coach for many of these aspiring artists because she's making her mark in music in real time. She may not be a product of a reality show, but she's fought hard by pulling at her leather bootstraps. She put the hard work in to excel in the industry, and is willing to put in the same effort with the individuals standing across from her.

This Country Coach Is Here for the Artists