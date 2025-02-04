NBC's biggest singing competition is back in business, with The Voice Season 27 officially kicking off last night with plenty to get excited about. Back to host is Carson Daly, who has hosted every single season of The Voice USA, and brought Season 27 to life with typical charm and charisma. However, consistency hasn't been the show's strongest suit in recent years when it comes to the coaching panel, with the revolving door of musical icons set to sit in the red chair becoming something of a fun guessing game for fans.

In Season 27, defending champion Michael Bublé, the talented John Legend, and brand-new coach Kelsea Ballerini are joined in the line-up by the return of one of the show's best-loved faces: Adam Levine. After serving as a Coach for the first 16 seasons of The Voice, Levine stepped back in 2019 to spend more time with his family. However, his return is a welcome reminder of the show's longevity, with Levine's personality and musical wisdom in the first episode of Season 27 oozing as if he'd never left his red chair.

Levine is likely to be pleased he returned too, as he, along with his fellow judges, the audience in attendance, and us at home, got to witness a gorgeous rendition of Noah Kahan's "Northern Attitude" as the blind auditions kicked up with a bang. Singing the cover was Ethan Eckenroad, a Pennsylvania native with a voice of silk. Ethan was the recipient of the coveted four-chair turn, with host Daly struggling to contain his excitement but doing so out of fear of scaring a baby.

Adam Levine Was the First to Turn For Ethan

Noah Kahan is truly one of the world's biggest stars at the moment, with his countless country anthems helping propel the music genre to one of its biggest years in recent memory. It is no surprise then that a cover of one of his best songs would find such success with The Voice's coaching panel, with Levine and Ballerini turning almost instantly. Once the audition was over, Levine called it, "so soulful and so simple," adding, "You have my favorite voice I have heard so far this entire blind audition".

Of course, Levine was going to face tough competition from the other coaches, with each of the three bearing their heart to try and coax Ethan onto their team, especially from country artist Ballerini, who even has a song with Kahan, "Cowboys Cry Too". Bublé used a picture of himself as a young man with a mullet to try and entice Ethan onto his team, with Legend pulling out all the stops and even bringing on a talented special guest to try and win him over. Who did Ethan choose? Check out the brand-new episode of The Voice Season 27 streaming on Peacock.