One of the best-loved competition series on modern television, The Voice's 26-season history has seen some of the biggest names from the world of music sit in the iconic spinning red chairs and attempt to coach the next big artist. From Ariana Grande to, most recently, Snoop Dogg, The Voice offers budding hopefuls across the world the chance to not only meet their idols but receive priceless mentoring from them.

In the upcoming 27th season, the stakes are possibly higher than ever as an iconic coach finally makes his long-awaited return, last season's champion vies to reclaim his crown, and a brand-new famous face takes her first spin in the chair. With all that in mind, and with the premiere closer than ever, here's a look at where you can watch The Voice Season 27.

When is 'The Voice' Season 27 Released?

Officially, you can catch the premiere episode of The Voice Season 27 on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c. This day also marks the arrival of several other exciting titles, including the seventh season of All American on The CW, Celebrity IOU Season 8 on HGTV, and Below Deck Down Under Season 3 on Bravo.

Can You Watch 'The Voice' Season 27 Live?

Yes! Once again, all episodes of the upcoming season of The Voice will be available to watch live on NBC, joining the long list of incredible shows in NBC's catalog. To celebrate the return of the show, Season 27 will kick off with a special two-hour-long episode live on NBC on February 3.

Can You Stream 'The Voice' Season 27?

If you can't watch episodes of The Voice Season 27 live, fear not, as all episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air. For subscribers to Peacock Premium Plus, you can watch live along with NBC viewers. Currently, you can stream all episodes of The Voice Season 26 on the platform in preparation for the new series.

For those without a subscription, here's a breakdown of the offers available on Peacock.

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $7.99 per month/ $79.99 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $13.99 a month / $139.99 a year

Can You Stream 'The Voice' Season 27 Without Peacock?

If you don't have access to Peacock, you can still watch episodes of The Voice Season 27 on NBC.com, as well as the option of watching episodes on the NBC app on a mobile or tablet.

Watch the Trailer For 'The Voice' Season 27

Although a full trailer has not yet been released, The Voice has uploaded plenty of content to their YouTube channel in preparation for the upcoming premiere of Season 27. The latest, available to watch above, showcases new (and old) coaches Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini getting to know each other and becoming instant friends before the shows begin. Levine officially stepped back after serving as a Coach for the first 16 seasons of The Voice, citing wanting to spend more time with his family as a reason. A revolving door of stars have spun in their seats since, but The Voice will always feel like a spiritual home for the Maroon 5 frontman, with fans excited to see him return alongside brand-new coach Ballerini, John Legend, and defending champion Michael Bublé. Speaking of his return to The Voice on his Instagram back in June 2024, Levine said:

"Season 27, yes, I'm coming back; I'm so excited. I cannot wait. I'm well rested. I'm ready to go. I'm a little nervous — I'm not nervous — but I'm so excited. It's going to be great, and I can't wait. It's going to be awesome, let's go! Team Adam is back!"

Another returnee to The Voice, and one that will surprise no one, is the host of the upcoming season, Carson Daly. An icon of the presenting world, Daly has hosted every single season of The Voice USA, with that streak not looking like ending anytime soon. Back before the premiere of Season 26, Daly spoke to Awards Radar about his impressive run on the show, harking back to before it even first began, saying:

"People thought [The Voice] was never gonna work, and not only did it work, but it's lasted for 25 seasons. So I think that's really the crazy part is that it's staying power that we've been able to keep an audience interested, and tweak the show and let the format evolve by adding steals and those little features that kind of make it exciting again. Every time it's on, it feels fresh"

An official synopsis for The Voice Season 27 reads:

"Get amped up! Country-pop sensation Kelsea Ballerini joins an all-star coach lineup with reigning champion Michael Bublé, EGOT winner John Legend... and the return of an original “The Voice” icon, Adam Levine! With the competition hotter than ever, they’ll find and mentor America’s best undiscovered singers in this spectacular new season."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'The Voice' Season 27?

With not much information readily available about the upcoming Season 27, it's difficult to craft a particularly detailed episode schedule. Nevertheless, here's a basic idea of what fans can expect going forward, and make sure to stay tuned to Collider should any more information get announced.

Episode: Title: Release Date: 1 "The Blind Auditions, Season Premiere" Monday, February 3, 2025 2 "The Blind Auditions, Part 2" Monday, February 10, 2025 3 "The Blind Auditions, Part 3" Monday, February 17, 2025 4 "The Blind Auditions, Part 4" Monday, February 24, 2025 5 "The Blind Auditions, Part 5" Monday, March 3, 2025 6 "The Blind Auditions, Part 6" Tuesday, March 10, 2025