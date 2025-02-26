We are now four episodes into the 27th season of NBC's beloved singing competition The Voice, and each coach's team is beginning to stack up with talent. Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and John Legend have thus far been superbly privileged by the sheer heights of talent on display, with a cover of the Aretha Franklin classic "I Say A Little Prayer" and a gorgeous four-chair-turning Noah Kahan cover just two of the auditions to have caught everyone's attention so far.

Last night's episode featured several stunning performances, with perhaps the best of the bunch only managing to turn just half of the four chairs. 33-year-old Robert Hunter wowed the coaches with his rendition of Cody Johnson's "Til You Can't," with his soulful country voice becoming an instant hit with both Bublé and Ballerini. The North Carolina came equipped with the weapon of choice of many a country icon - his guitar - and strummed his way through the beloved song seemingly with ease.

Robert Hunter Let His Daughter Pick His Coach

After stunning the crowd and two of the coaches, Hunter finished his audition with a huge final note, stamping his mark on the competition as a whole and showcasing his raw power. "I love the power in your voice," Legend remarked, adding, "It really sounded like a passionate performance and I'm so excited to see what you do on the show." It wasn't just Legend who didn't turn but was impressed by Hunter, with Levine noting, "I love what you did," before joking, "I would've loved to turn round for ya' but unfortunately I've retired from turning around for country singers."

This left Hunter's two options: Bublé and Ballerini. "I'm going to be honest with you, there were some pitch issues," Ballerini noted, before adding, "However, I am looking for storytellers, writers, artists, and the way that you told the story is what really interests me." Upon his chance to pitch, Bublé made it clear just how unlucky he felt when it came to country auditions, with Ballerini often beating the crooner as the resident country artist this season. However, a kind speech and an impromptu song about just how much he likes country music certainly piqued Hunter's attention.

When it came to the moment to decide, Hunter struggled and was allowed to let his young daughter take to the stage and help. After being asked who her favorite artist is, she quickly responded "Ballerini," before even singing a few lines of her favorite Ballerini song. That was the decision made for Hunter, with the duo of him and Ballerini a soulful Southern force to be reckoned with. Catch up with more updates from The Voice Season 27 on Collider.