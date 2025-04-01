For The Voice Season 27, the battle round is officially in the rearview mirror. Packed with shocks and surprises aplenty, each of the four coaches, Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and John Legend, were intent on delivering showstopping vocal duets and, in doing so, have fashioned a set of knockout rounds that instantly looked impossible to call. In the most recent episode, this was proven true, with a selection of stunning performances leaving coaches with yet more nail-biting decisions.

Among these tough decisions was a battle between young and old as Levine continued his road to out-country-fying the man who, for a long time, held his coaching chair: Blake Shelton. This saw Levine's one and only country singer, Trevon Dawson, handed the golden ticket as he performed a cover of Brooks and Dunn's "Red Dirt Road," and left his opponent, acoustic artist Ethan Eckenroad, with a steep hill to climb. Well, against all odds, climb it he did, as Eckenroad's gorgeous cover of "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty left the audience and, crucially, Levine stunned.

Ethan Eckenroad is a Strong Contender for Adam Levine

Accompanied by his trusty guitar, Eckenroad's soft acoustic style takes this classic rock song and evolves it into a relaxing musical experience. After impressing in the blinds with his Noah Kahan cover, Eckenroad's talent with just a guitar and his voice was clear, with this song choice an unexpectedly genius choice that helped him overcome some pretty steep odds. Stripped down and exposed, there was no room for error in this cover, which made the performance all the more impressive. Commenting on his performance, Adam Levine said, “Ethan has the heart of a folksinger. He can sing anything with his own attack on it, which is really, really cool. I think I know what he wants to accomplish.”

Viewers of the show agree, with the cover already the most-watched from the knockout rounds on The Voice's YouTube channel, with many commenting their gushing praise for Eckenroad. "Ethan is the type of artist to make you feel something every time he sings no matter if he's technically perfect or not," one user commented, whilst another added, "He is always always speaking to me when he sings. He draws me in to listen to every word. He's one of a kind." Eckenroad's cover eventually comes out victorious, although Levine advises him to ditch his guitar, which certainly puts his position in the competition into new jeopardy.

The Voice Season 27 continues to deliver countless breathtaking performances, such as this from Ethan Eckenroad. For more updates on your favorite reality shows, including NBC's The Voice, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.