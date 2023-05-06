When it comes to reality television, there's an endless amount of options available. When it comes to singing competitions, there's really only two that have stood the test of time. American Idol put the genre on the map while The Voice has added a new dynamic to the competition. Together, these shows offer the same to their contestants: national exposure and an opportunity at a record deal. The processes of each, though, are completely different, which makes the discussion between the superior of the two interesting.

American Idol has the recognition. It has two decades worth of talent to boast about and two of the biggest names in the modern music industry in Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood that it can call its own. There's a slew of others (some of whom didn't even win) who have gone on to have impressive careers like Jennifer Hudson, Chris Daughtry, Adam Lambert, and Jordin Sparks. The Voice doesn't have a winner who even comes close to a Clarkson or an Underwood (its top winners are Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery). Yet, The Voice is the superior of the two.

The Celebrity Advisors Actually Pull Their Weight on 'The Voice'

Image via NBC

This isn't to take anything away from what the American Idol judges do, but they're just that: judges. They sit back and offer feedback on what just happened on stage, and even at that, the feedback has become rather watered down in recent years, a far cry from the constructive criticism that the show was built on. With The Voice, it's all hands on deck for the coaches. In the case of this season, it's Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance The Rapper. All four of them are constantly shown working with the contestants while also all providing commentary afterward.

A perfect example of the difference in the two shows was this week as both shows aired at the same time on Monday night. Within the same hour for anyone who may have been flipping back and forth, there was a contestant from each show who sang the same song (Paramore’s “The Only Exception”). On Idol, Haven Madison chose the song and went on stage to sing it, received overwhelming praise and that was that. On The Voice, Rachel Christine also took on that song but was shown working intently with Shelton on how to approach the performance. We saw the coach point out where she “went off the rails” and the two worked out the kinks before her big moment. All of this emphasized what makes The Voice the better product.

While American Idol is focused on the contestants' personal stories and ripping through its live episodes, while also bringing in celebrities to come and perform, The Voice has a much more personal and intricate setup that shows the behind-the-scenes process that Idol only scratches the surface with. Every so often a mentor comes on and goes the extra mile on Idol, but on The Voice, the four coaches are constantly shown educating and communicating with the singers. Obviously the two shows have a different setup which is why The Voice’s team approach lends itself to this, but American Idol has gotten away from informing the viewer on the musical intricacies and why something sounds a certain way.

The Contestants Are Much More Polished on 'The Voice'

Image via NBC

This may sound odd considering American Idol’s talented roster it's built over the years, but again, this goes back to the show’s ethos. The Voice is more focused on ready-made singers while mixing in some youth compared to the emphasis that Idol has on finding the next superstar. This year, The Voice Season 23 had an age range from 15-36 within its Top 20. On Idol, the Top 20 consisted of 13 people who were 21 and under. The oldest was 28.

Age is just one measurement because the real difference in the contestants is that The Voice brings on people who have been doing it on a professional level along with the ones who have very little experience. This season, The Voice has one singer who opened for Andy Grammar and Gavin DeGraw and another who already has signed a deal in Nashville. American Idol doesn't target those, instead focusing solely on undiscovered talent. The products are both enjoyable as evident in the ratings, but the entertainment level on The Voice stands out due to the singers having a better grasp on stage presence and the advice they receive from the celebrity coaches.

'The Voice' Cuts Out the Noise

Image via ABC

There are two areas where The Voice really differs from American Idol and that's with the aforementioned coaches vs. judges and the other being the auditions. What makes The Voice so different is how singers try out by performing blindly to the coaches as their backs are turned. There's no convincing being done by looks or any prior interactions; it's purely based on sound. If a coach isn't particularly fond of a singer, they can just remain with their backs turned and move on. While both shows offer an audition, the way The Voice handles it makes for better television. The competition among the coaches, especially when all four chairs turn, is exhilarating to watch unfold as it puts the power in the hands of the contestant to make the decision.

Right from the get-go, The Voice shows how it's built on connecting with its singers and its coaches. The latter then have to navigate much of the competition on their own, making the hard decisions on who stays and who goes until the very end when fan voting begins. For comparison, The Voice’s live shows begin with the Top 8 while American Idol begins with 24. This ultimately means by the time America has a say on the NBC series, the professionals have really trimmed down the competition to the elite few. It makes far more sense to have people like Shelton and Clarkson determine who stays and who goes rather than leaving it up to fans.

In the end, both shows make for quality television. This is more of a Coca-Cola and Pepsi situation where you really can't go wrong either way, but some will say otherwise. The shows are different enough that they stand on their own but the overall viewing experience — and not the track record — is what makes The Voice superior to American Idol.