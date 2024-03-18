When it premiered in 2011, The Voice put a new spin on singing competitions with its blind auditions, in which celebrity judges spent its audition rounds with their backs to the stage, forcing them to assess contestants solely on the sound of their voice, rather than considering other aspects, such as image. Now in its 25th season, the show has proven to be a hit for NBC. Winners of the show receive a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

All of the show's 25 winners—and contestants—have been immensely talented singers, representing the best of their genres and reflecting how their talent only improved under the tutelage of their respective coaches. But some in particular stand out, both for their vocal talents and the success they found after the show.

10 Craig Wayne Boyd

Season 7

Country singer Craig Wayne Boyd brought a smile to judges’ faces from the moment he sang his first note of “The Whiskey Ain't Workin’” during the blind auditions in Season 7. Both Blake Shelton and Pharrell Williams turned their chairs for him, but Boyd ultimately chose Shelton as his coach. Boyd has continued to release music and perform live since his time on the show, and he debuted at number one on the country charts with “My Baby’s Got a Smile on Her Face.”

During his time on The Voice, Boyd was considered the underdog—he actually lost in both the battle and knockout rounds, only to be saved by another coach both times, with Shelton sweeping him back up the second time. Still, Boyd stunned with performances of gospel songs and country classics, including a slow yet powerful rendition of “I Walk the Line.” All of Boyd’s performances were full of sincerity and heart, so it’s no wonder he won over audiences and became the winner.

9 Tessanne Chin

Season 5

Jamaican singer Tessanne Chin took to The Voice stage in Season 5 and won over three judges quickly, with the fourth, Shelton, also turning seconds later. After her audition, Adam Levine declared she could “easily” win the competition and said not turning his chair would’ve been “the mistake of a lifetime,” and his praise paid off, as she chose him as her coach. After winning the show, she released her debut album, Count on My Love, in 2014.

Levine ended up being right about Chin making it all the way to the end of The Voice, and it wasn’t the only time one of his predictions would be spot-on. Her talent only became more evident as the season progressed, as she stunned with powerhouse vocals on everything from ballads to pop hits and effortlessly moved through each round of competition. She has released a few standalone singles since releasing Count on My Love.

8 Alisan Porter

Season 10

Before auditioning for The Voice, Alisan Porter had acted as a child and was best-known for her role in the film Curly Sue. Her powerful voice and range resulted in a four-chair turn, and she chose Christina Aguilera as her coach. She ultimately became the first of Aguilera’s singers to win, which also made Aguilera the first female coach to win. She released her first full-length album, Pink Cloud, in 2019, followed by the single “Meant for Me” in late 2023.

Porter impressed from the start, and her audition made headlines—Levine in particular was confident she would win, and although it was part of his pitch to lure her to his team, he was only proven right. But he wasn’t the only one who recognized her talent. Porter’s performances were consistently fantastic, easily making her the season’s frontrunner, and with so much hype from the start, it’s no surprise she emerged as the winner.

7 Brynn Cartelli

Season 14

14-year-old Brynn Cartelli wowed judges in her blind audition not just with her voice but her young age—and, like a few other Voice contestants, auditioned again after not turning any chairs in a previous season. Both Kelly Clarkson and Shelton turned their chairs for her, but she chose Clarkson as her coach, giving the coach her first win in her first season on the show. In her season finale, she performed an original song.

Cartelli was the youngest winner in the history of the show, beating the record previously set by 16-year-old winners Sawyer Fredericks and Danielle Bradbery. After her win, she opened for her coach, Clarkson, live and released a number of standalone singles and an EP, all to critical acclaim. Her debut album, Out of the Blue, was released in early 2024 and included many of her previously released singles and built on the talent she displayed during her time on the show.

6 Sawyer Fredericks

Season 8

Within seconds of beginning his audition, folk-blues singer-songwriter and guitar player Sawyer Fredericks got three coaches to turn their chairs for him and ultimately won over all four. He chose Williams as his coach and remained on his team for the duration of the season, and he often played guitar as part of his performances. He went on to become the show’s youngest winner at the time at just 16, as well as the first winning singer to have been coached by Williams.

Fredericks displayed a talent beyond his years during his time on The Voice, with heartfelt, soulful renditions of classic-rock staples which made him a fan favorite who was consistently voted through round after round. But he didn’t just impress audiences—the judges often served him heaps of praise. He has regularly toured and released new music in the years since his time on the show, the most recent being album Flowers For You in 2020.

5 Chloe Kohanski

Season 13

Chloe Kohanski’s performance of Fleetwood Mac classic “The Chain” impressed all four judges and earned her a coveted four-chair turn. Although she chose Miley Cyrus as her coach, she was eliminated in the knockout round, then was stolen by Shelton and remained on his team for the duration of the season. She ultimately won, adding yet another win for coach Shelton, as well, to help contribute to his total of nine by the time he left the show.

Kohanski’s initial choice of Cyrus was fitting, given the similarities in their voices and singing styles, as was her choice of song for her audition. Kohanski’s deep, gravelly vocals were well-suited for her choice of rock music, and she covered some of the biggest hits in classic rock during her time on the show. Kohanski was the favorite to win, with songs consistently dominating the iTunes charts during her time on the show.

4 Girl Named Tom

Season 21

Sibling folk trio Girl Named Tom auditioned in Season 21 and landed on Clarkson’s team, who was the first to turn her chair for them—although all four coaches hit their buzzers. Although vocal groups had appeared on The Voice before, Girl Named Tom was the first one to actually win. Their win also marked the fourth and final victory for Clarkson. In their time after The Voice, they toured with Pentatonix and released a Christmas album.

Girl Name Tom presented beautiful vocal harmonies with their three voices melding effortlessly into one, and Clarkson, along with other musical mentors along the way, helped perfect them. They were consistently considered the competition’s frontrunners as they made it through round after round of eliminations, impressing both viewers and judges alike. For the season’s live finale, they performed an ethereal, haunting rendition of “One More Christmas,” proving their win was well-deserved.

3 Danielle Bradbery

Season 4

Then-16-year-old Danielle Bradbery impressed the judges with her audition, resulting in a three-chair turn. She chose to join Team Blake. Despite her lack of experience—especially compared to some of her competitors—she quickly emerged as the frontrunner, eventually winning her season, giving Shelton his fourth consecutive win, as well. At the time, she was the show’s youngest winner, until Fredericks won in Season 8, also at the age of 16.

Bradbery brought her deep, powerful voice to country hits during her time on The Voice, and her win despite her lack of experience was just the kind of success story the show aimed to create. Bradbery went on to have a successful career in country music, including collaborations and tours with some of the genre’s biggest stars, and her most recent single, “A Special Place,” racked up millions of streams on Spotify.

2 Cassadee Pope

Season 3

When Cassadee Pope took to the Voice stage for the blind auditions in Season 3 in 2012, she was already an accomplished musician—she’d fronted the pop-punk band Hey Monday, which released one album and two EPs. With her interpretation of Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn,” Pope impressed all four judges but ultimately chose country singer Blake Shelton as her coach. She went on to become the show’s first female winner and went on to pursue a career in country music.

Pope impressed with her smooth yet powerful voice, delivering everything from heartfelt, emotional country ballads to energetic pop-rock hits. She put her own spin on the songs she covered during her time on the show, country songs in particular. Her talent also translated to success after the show—her debut album, Frame by Frame, hit number one on the country charts, and she earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Think of You,” her duet with Chris Young, in 2017.

1 Jordan Smith

Season 9

After originally auditioning and being rejected, Jordan Smith returned to The Voice stage for a second chance in Season 9. By the end of his blind audition with “Chandelier,” he earned a four-chair turn and joined Team Adam, even though Levine was the last coach to turn his chair. After he won, he launched a successful career in Christian music and became the show’s best-selling artist. He also appeared on American Song Contest in 2022.

Smith’s success is no surprise—he was a standout competitor in Season 9 and was the first to have a song reach number one in the iTunes store. He often delivered stunning renditions of pop hits, and among his most memorable performances were a moving rendition of “Hallelujah” and an impressive take on “Somebody to Love” which showcased his power and range. In the years since his win, he has released three albums.

