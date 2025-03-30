The Voice and American Idol traditionally go head-to-head on cable television, with both reality TV shows battling to draw in more viewers than the other. However, in recent years, The Voice has done nothing but outshine American Idol when it comes to viewership, being the preferred singing competition show. Adam Levine returning to The Voice after a six-year absence has definitely maintained fan intrigue, but the program has also continued to avoid falling into a traditional format and a formulaic structure, unlike American Idol. Since Season 27 of The Voice premiered at the beginning of February, American Idol is once again trailing its main competitor, and with the latter failing to reinvent itself, it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon.

'The Voice' Has Dominated 'American Idol' in 2025