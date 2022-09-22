When HBO dropped their docuseries, The Vow in August 2020, the world was absolutely captivated by the story of the NXIVM cult and particularly its leader, Keith Raniere. Told from the perspective of several ex-members including Sarah Edmondson, Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, Anthony “Nippy” Ames, Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, and Toni Natalie, audiences were taken through the complicated, illegal, and abusive events that took place behind closed doors.

Under the guise of a self-help wellness center and career building group, self-proclaimed guru and volleyball enthusiast Raniere was able to take advantage of countless women by branding them and making them his “slaves.” At the top of the ladder with Raniere was Smallville actress Allison Mack, who played an incredibly crucial role in bringing in and inducting new members to the cult. With multiple men and women aiding Raniere in his horrifying reign posing as an all-knowing religious leader, there was no one closer to the man at the top than the group’s co-founder Nancy Salzman. After years of legal complaints lodged against the cult, arrests were made including that of Salzman, Raniere, and Mack for the roles that they played.

A trailer released today reveals that the docuseries will pick up during the federal trial of The United States v. Keith Raniere. The second installment of the hit HBO docuseries, aptly titled The Vow, Part Two will follow the criminal proceedings facing the top members of NXIVM. Audiences will hear from Salzman herself, who was not involved in the first part of the project, along with those who still belong to the organization and stand by the beliefs and teachings of their leader. And, of course, we’ll catch up with many familiar faces from the original series as they continue to speak out against the abuse they suffered under Raniere’s name.

Image via HBO

Also featured will be those involved in the trial, including defense attorney Marc Agnifilo and lead prosecutor Moira Penza, as well as psychological manipulation expert Diane Benscoter. Emmy-winning and Academy Award nominated director Jehane Noujaim will also share phone interviews held with Raniere during his time behind bars, making the series not one to be missed.

The second installment hits HBO on October 17, where it will air from 9:00 - 10:00 p.m. ET/PT with new episodes following weekly. Streaming on HBO Max will also be available. You can check out the trailer for The Vow, Part Two below.