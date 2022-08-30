Back in 2020, HBO put together a documentary series that brought insider information about one of the most shocking stories of the last five years: NXIVM (pronounced “nexium”), the organization led by Keith Raniere who promised to achieve "human potential development" through seminars, but was actually a cult that branded women and blackmailed them into staying. The Vow is now coming back for Part Two, which is set to premiere in mid-October.

In the new slate of six episodes, The Vow will tackle the repercussions of NXIVM getting exposed by former members. In 2019, cult leader and co-founder Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison. The charges add up and included racketeering, sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, identity theft, and production and possession of child pornography.

The NXIVM story got even more attention because one of its key members was actor Allison Mack, who became internationally famous for playing fan-favorite character Chloe Sullivan on long-running CW series Smallville. Mack is currently serving a 3-year-long prison sentence in Dublin, California. She pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges, and is also required to do 1,000 hours of community service.

Part One of The Vow focused mostly on ex-members William Arntz and Sarah Edmondson as they revealed horrifying details from the NXIVM organization, including the requirement that new members submit compromising pictures and information about themselves, women having to ask permission for their “master” in order to keep to a strict calorie-counting diet, as well as several other shocking situations.

Part Two of The Vow is directed once again by Academy Award nominee Jehane Noujaim, who helmed most episodes from Part One. The filmmaker also directed the Netflix documentary The Great Hack, and her documentary on modern Egyptian revolutions The Square was internationally acclaimed.

HBO premieres The Vow Part Two on October 17, with new episodes rolling out every Monday until November 21. You’ll also be able to stream episodes on HBO Max.

Check out the official synopsis here: