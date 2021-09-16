With The Voyeurs now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke with writer-director Michael Mohan about making the erotic thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film is about a happy couple (Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith) that move into an apartment in the city. On their first night, they realize they can see into their attractive neighbor’s (Ben Hardy and Natasha Bordizzo) apartment across the street and they do literally everything with their curtains wide open. What starts out as something fun and exciting changes into something else when they anonymously intercede in their lives…

During the interview, Michael Mohan talks about where the idea came from, how he wrote the script starting with the ending, why he wanted to make a steamy moral dilemma movie, the way Instagram is our modern-day voyeurism, what it’s really like filming the intimate scenes, how actors work with an intimacy coordinator, why it’s easier to kill people in the most brutal fashion in a movie but showing people having intimate relations can be a huge issue, and more. In addition, for fans of Everything Sucks, while the series was cancelled after one season, Mohan reveals a scene he would have included in Season 2 had he gotten to make it.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Michael Mohan

Did he have ideas for Everything Sucks Season 2?

He reveals a scene that would have happened had they gotten to make a Season 2.

If he could get the financing for any project, what would he make and why?

Why is it easier to kill people in the most brutal fashion in a movie but showing people having intimate relations can be a huge issue?

How he used sex to further tell the story.

Has he started closing his blinds and window shades more since making this movie?

How we’ve become addicted to being voyeurs on Instagram.

Did he have a much longer first cut and a lot of deleted scenes?

The way they filmed the movie and how they built apartments.

How he wrote the script backwards starting with what the ending was going to be.

Where the idea came from.

What is it really like on set when you are filming very intimate scenes?

What exactly does an intimacy coordinator do on set?

