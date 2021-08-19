Curiosity is an aphrodisiac in the new trailer for Amazon's upcoming erotic thriller The Voyeurs. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith as a couple who gets dangerously obsessed by their neighbors’ lives, The Voyeurs will explore how human curiosity can feed desires, and ask how far are some people willing to go for just another peek.

In the trailer, we get to know Pippa (Sweeney) and Thomas (Smith) as the couple happily moves together to a new apartment. The couple is ready to start their new life, but on the first night in their new home, they discover they can see everything that happens in the apartment across the street, where a couple of strangers (Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo) does everything with open curtains — really, everything. What starts as a fun and exciting game soon becomes a danger, as the craving to keep watching drives the couple apart. Also, you might never know what you can see if you keep your windows open, and the couple might discover some dangerous secrets as they watch.

Written and directed by Michael Mohan, The Voyeurs also stars Katharine King So and Cameo Adele. The film is produced by Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks.

The Voyeurs will make your temperature rise on Amazon Prime Video on September 10. Check out the film’s trailer below.

Here’s The Voyeurs' official synopsis:

When Pippa and Thomas move into their dream apartment, they notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite – inviting them to witness the volatile relationship of the attractive couple across the street. But when they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly sets in motion a chain of events that will lead to disaster.

