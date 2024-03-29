The Big Picture Henri-Georges Clouzot's The Wages of Fear remains one of cinema's quintessential suspense thrillers, treating audiences to a relentless crescendo of anxiety-inducing moments.

Adapted multiple times, The Wages of Fear is the first and arguably the best cinematic rendition inspired by Georges Arnaud's 1950 novel.

Netflix plans to release another adaptation of the classic tale, demonstrating the thrilling story's endearing, timeless, universal appeal across generations.

From Alfred Hitchcock and Fritz Lang to Brian De Palma and David Fincher, select filmmakers across generations have displayed a knack for delivering nerve-wracking, edge-of-your-seat thrills. Capitalizing on cinematic techniques, tropes, and expectations, these masters of suspense play audiences like a fiddle, exploiting our shared fears, anxieties, and imaginations in the name of entertainment. Much like the rush one gets while watching a horror film, an effective thriller is a roller-coaster of adrenaline, and French director, producer, and screenwriter Henri-Georges Clouzot was no stranger to expertly crafting films of such a taut nature. Two years before the release of his iconic Les Diaboliques, which features one of cinema's most shocking finales, Clouzot took moviegoers on a notoriously tightly wound ride in delivering what's arguably one of the most tense films of all time: The Wages of Fear.

The Wages of Fear In a decrepit South American village, four men are hired to transport an urgent nitroglycerine shipment without the equipment that would make it safe. Run Time 153 minutes Director Henri-Georges Clouzot Release Date April 22, 1953 Actors Yves Montand, Charles Vanel, Folco Lulli, Peter Van Eyck, Véra Clouzot

What is 'The Wages of Fear' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Based on Georges Arnaud's 1950 novel, Le Salaire de la peur, The Wages of Fear follows four men stranded in a rural Latin American town. Hailing from France are Jo (Charles Vanel) and Mario (Yves Montand), while Luigi (Folco Lulli) and Bimba (Peter van Eyck) come from Italy and Germany, respectively. Down on their luck, they receive news of an uncontrollable fire that's erupted at one of the American-owned and controlled Southern Oil Company's nearby drilling. Desperate for work, the men seize the company's lucrative but highly dangerous offer to transport gallons of nitroglycerin, the volatile explosive that will snuff out the fire, through challenging mountains and jungles.

Teaming up in pairs, Jo, Mario, Luigi, and Bimba set out on a 300-mile journey, taking the wheel of two rickety trucks loaded to the brim with jerrycans full of nitroglycerin. With roughly thirty minutes of distance between the trucks to minimize the devastation of a potentially explosive accident, the men muse about mortality, the past, and aspirations for the future upon receiving the $2,000 they're owed should they survive the trek to the oil company's raging fire. But the rocky road to the promise of financial salvation proves unpredictable and harrowing for the four desperate men, testing their mettle and leading to a deadly, tragic finale.

'The Wages of Fear' is a Masterful Exercise in Suspense

Close

To characterize The Wages of Fear as one of the most tense cinematic experiences would be an understatement. That's not to suggest, however, that the suspense permeating Clouzot's adaptation of Arnaud's novel is wholly a product of the lethal stakes at play as the narrative momentum accelerates. Rather than plunge audiences directly into the company of the film's main characters as they make the nail-biting 300-mile drive through formidable Latin American terrain, The Wages of Fear spends its first hour introducing its forlorn characters one-by-one, developing their distinctly divergent personalities and allowing viewers time to acknowledge and understand their respective circumstances. By the time the men are hired to undertake an almost certainly deadly mission, the dire nature of the task that lies ahead, and the seemingly infinite possibilities regarding how quickly things could turn deadly, are made clearly defined and relatable through Clouzot's emphasis on character-based exposition.

Related The 10 Best Henri-Georges Clouzot Movies "Some things are hard to swallow, and I'm not talking about the fish."

Once the rubber hits the road, The Wages of Fear evolves into a relentless crescendo of one anxiety-inducing moment after another. Given the unstable volatility of the nitroglycerin being transported, and the certain knowledge that driving too fast, hitting the wrong bump in the road, or the slightest error in steering could lead to a collision, the constant threat of instant death is never out of mind for the characters and viewers alike. As if traversing the most sensitive obstacle course imaginable, the four men encounter a series of incredibly close calls, including a wooden cliffside platform on the verge of collapse, a giant boulder blocking the road that has to be blown up, and a deep pool of oil that nearly strands one of the trucks as it nears the end of its journey. Milking each lengthy, extended sequence of suspense for all it's worth, Clouzot's skillful use of staging, sound, editing, and pacing effectively contributes to a nearly intolerable sense of unpredictability, and his craftsmanship weaponizes viewers' anxieties against them in a way few filmmakers ever have.

'The Wages of Fear' Has Been Adapted Multiple Times

Image via Netflix

The Wages of Fear may be the first, and arguably the best, cinematic rendition inspired by Georges Arnaud's novel, but it's by far the only one. Five years after Clouzot's film debuted, it was remade as Violent Road, an American film that replaces the threat of nitroglycerin with deadly rocket fuel needing to be transported out of a chaotic environment and through mountainous terrain. Nearly two decades later, while at the top of his filmmaking game after the back-to-back success of The French Connection and The Exorcist, William Friedkin adapted Arnaud's novel with 1977's Sorcerer. Tense, bleak, and reflecting its predecessor's sense of existential crises, Sorcerer was Infamous for its complicated production and underperformance at the box office, but has been the subject of positive reappraisals in recent years and was a personal favorite of Friedkin's.

First announced in 2023, Netflix is set to release yet another adaptation of Le Salaire de la peur, helmed by French filmmaker Julien Leclercq and starring Franck Gastambide, Alban Lenoir, Ana Giradot, and Sofiane Zermani. As it turns out, some stories are timeless and universal enough to transcend generations, cultures, and sociopolitical context, and Arnaud's tale of four desperate individuals putting themselves directly in harm's way for the chance of a better life is no exception. "The ambition is huge," Leclercq told Deadline. "To reunite this cast for the reboot of such a film, for a worldwide broadcast with Netflix, forces me to put all my heart and guts into it."

The Wages of Fear is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX