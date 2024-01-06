The Big Picture The Wailing is a chilling film that explores every parent's worst nightmare: failing to save their children from a terrible fate.

The movie's ending is bleak and haunting, with the protagonist's ultimate failure and tragic demise.

The alternate ending offers a more definitive conclusion, showcasing the cycle of evil and the role of the mother in preventing the curse from spreading.

The Wailing has become a beloved cult classic over the past eight years since its release. As part of a wave of especially inventive and innovative films coming out of South Korea in the mid-late 2010s, The Wailing splices together elements of The Exorcist, The VVitch, and other classic occult favorites for a chilling meditation on every parent's worst nightmare: failing their children and letting something terrible happen to them as a result. The Wailing exploits these fears to disturbing ends. It's the kind of film where no frame is wasted, despite its hefty two-and-a-half hour runtime. The movie's success is further punctuated by excellent performances all around and an appropriately ambiguous and haunting ending which leaves much to the viewer's interpretation.

What Happens at the End of 'The Wailing'?

For those who need a reminder, the movie ends with Jong-goo (Kwak Do-won) failing to not only save his daughter Hyo-jin (Kim Hwan-hee) from the curse that has swept his tiny village, but also the rest of his family who were killed by the possessed Hyo-jin. The shaman Il-gwang (Hwang Jung-min), who was supposed to help Jong-goo and his family, turned out to be working in conjunction with the Japanese stranger (Jun Kunimura), who is revealed to be a demon in his final encounter with the deacon. Jong-goo's ultimate failure is putting his faith in Il-gwang instead of listening to the spirit woman in white. The most tragic aspect of the story is that Jong-goo does exactly what most parents would do. He has reason to believe that the shaman had his and his family's best interests at heart, and he followed Il-gwang's instructions as a result.

At the end of the film, Jong-goo lies in his own blood among the carnage left by Hyo-jin. He recalls a moment in which both he and his daughter felt safe and secure together. His last words are a vain assurance that she can trust him to protect her since he is a policeman — and then the camera cuts to black. The ending to The Wailing is undeniably bleak, and the alternate ending does little to make it any less so. However, for those who felt that the movie left a little too much up to interpretation, the original deleted ending is sufficient in tying up the film's loose ends.

The Significance of the Shaman in 'The Wailing'

While it is pretty clear even without the alternate ending that the stranger is indeed a force of evil, the culpability of the shaman remains more or less ambiguous. The last time we see Il-gwang in the original cut sees him dropping a lot of photographs on the rainy ground as he pulls into Jong-goo's home after Hyo-jin had already murdered her mother and grandmother. Without the original ending, there is no way for us to know whether Il-gwang had actually been knowingly working with the stranger, as for the most part his character is consistent and shows no sign of having any inclination towards evil. He performs the ritual to exorcise Hyo-jin, and we are shown that it is clearly hurting the stranger while he attempts his own ritual. Il-gwang tries to get out of town abruptly, and this could be read without further context as his either wanting to escape the situation altogether or wanting to avoid further compliance with the stranger. He is sent a swarm of locusts — which could arguably have come from the stranger — that prevents him from leaving the village. Perhaps Il-gwang had been promised something in exchange for misleading Jong-goo and his family. There is definitely an element of selling one's soul to the devil when it comes to the character of the shaman, and the deleted ending only reinforces the idea that Il-gwang was working with the stranger.

What Happens in the Alternate Ending of 'The Wailing'?

For those who like their atmospheric horror films to have a definitive ending with little left up to interpretation, the alternate ending of The Wailing might be necessary and not just supplementary in affirming or denying one's own theories about the film. The deleted ending sees the Japanese stranger sitting on a bench by the road when he spots a family. He offers one of the children some candy before the child's mother comes and picks her daughter up, unknowingly preventing the curse from falling upon them. Il-gwang soon picks up the stranger in his car as the woman in white watches them fade into the distance.

The ending is sinister and puts much of the onus on the mother, who prevents her daughter from getting tangled up with an evil spirit. It's a tragic parallel to Jong-goo's own fate and that of his family, as he was either unable to save them, or too involved in his work to be present enough to save them. The movie, like all great horror, preys on a singular and powerful fear. It surely was a very intentional choice to make Jong-goo a policeman. His duties are two-fold — to protect his family and to protect his village. He ends up accomplishing neither and his worst fears are realized. The movie's alternate ending also reiterates that the curse which terrorized Jong-goo's village is one that will go on to terrorize many other villages and families. The cycle of evil persists long after its victims are in the ground.

The stranger is the personification of evil, going from family to family and cursing them, causing them to tear themselves apart from the inside out. He preys on children, the most innocent members of a family, and makes them vehicles of evil. There is little that is more counter-intuitive and more unnatural than a child covered in blood having just murdered her own family. The Wailing is a truly thematically rich story that deconstructs the fears that come with fatherhood and with being a public servant. The movie is a clever twist on the subgenre of horror that is preoccupied with the occult. Just as Hereditary tackled grief the same year, and The VVitch explored religious trauma and sexual repression, The Wailing masterfully takes the fears of a father to their natural and most vile conclusions. Unlike many films with multiple endings, both endings work in conjunction to reinforce the themes and terror of The Wailing.

