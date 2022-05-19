Collider has the pleasure to present the exclusive trailer for The Walk, an upcoming drama set during the court-ordered forced integration of the Boston school system in the 1970s. The film explores the social tensions caused by Black students being invited to occupy the same schools as white people and serves as a harsh reminder of the institutional racial segregation that was still present in the U.S. not so long ago.

The trailer takes us to 1974 when Judge Wendell Arthur Garrity Jr. required Boston’s school system to be desegregated by law, forcing cross-district bussing for poor Black and white neighborhoods. The action generated a series of protests and escalated the interracial violence in the region. White inhabitants of Boston complained about the inclusion of Black students in their children’s schools, while the Black community pointed out that the busing of students was not enough to solve the complicated issue of racial segregation.

Set in the middle of this chaotic situation, The Walk follows Boston Irish cop Bill Coughlin (Justin Chatwin), who’s assigned to protect Black high school students bused into all-white neighborhoods. As the trailer shows us, Bill’s job forces him to reflect on the issue of segregation and leads him to fight other police officers that are against the measure.

The Walk also stars Terrence Howard, Lovie Simone, Katie Douglas, Anastasiya Mitrunen, Jeremy Piven, and Malcolm McDowell. The film is directed by Daniel Adams from a script he wrote with George Powell. Talking about the message behind The Walk, Adams said:

“On the surface, ‘The Walk’ is about racism and bigotry and the corrosive effect of tribalism. But I beg the audience to dig a little deeper, and with any luck, realize a more fundamental truth about human nature, namely, our unceasing resistance to change. The universe is in constant flux. Change is inevitable. And human suffering is always caused by our resistance to accepting this change.”

The Walk comes to theaters this June 10. Check out the exclusive trailer below:

Here’s the synopsis for The Walk:

Boston Irish cop Bill Coughlin contends with fierce social pressure in his neighborhood and rampant bigotry within the police force after being assigned to protect black high school students bused into all-white South Boston High during the court-ordered forced integration of the Boston School System in 1974. The political and social fallout resulted in brutal violence and city-wide protests. The film also is the story of Wendy Robinson, an 18-year-old black student, and her father Lamont, who both display immense bravery and moral fortitude. And the story of Kate, Bill's 17-year-old daughter, whose racism evaporates when she witnesses Wendy and Lamont's brave acts, as all three stories collide during that fateful first day of school.

