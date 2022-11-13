The cycle of life is as essential theme in The Walking Dead, but that doesn't make the death of these fan-favorites any easier.

Over the last ten years, The Walking Dead has become a television staple. Although gory and sometimes difficult to watch, this show has made its way into many viewers' hearts. The audience loves the show both for its protagonists and its most vicious villains. However, the show has also delivered some of the most unfair and undeserving deaths.

While the cycle of life and death is the main story of The Walking Dead, losing characters like Carl Grimes (who lived for a long time in the comic books) and Glenn Rhee (who could forget one of the worst Negan's kills?) was a terrible loss. Other deaths, such as Carol's daughter Sophia, were just too sad to bear. As viewers gear up to say goodbye to the show, it's worth remembering some of its other characters that were gone too soon.

Hershel Greene

Although losing Andrea at the end of season 3 was a pretty big shock, fans were divided on whether she had it coming. Despite her struggle with trusting The Governor, one of the show's major antagonists, she was only the first of his many main victims. The second shock that hurt everyone was his killing of Hershel Greene.

Hershel was Maggie and Beth's father. He was a righteous man who'd stop at nothing to protect his family, and later on seen as a savvy negotiator. Fans saw him survive a zombie bite on the leg by having it amputated, and it seemed like Hershel would live a long time. However, The Governor struck again and Hershel was his next major victim. The sad death of Hershel Greene came as a shock, and he didn't deserve to go.

Beth Greene

Maggie has seen a lot of loss throughout the show; it started with her father, Hershel, and ended with her husband, Glenn. However, in the meantime, Maggie also witnessed the loss of her younger sister, Beth Greene, who was shot in the head by accident. It was one of the deaths that hurt the most in the show.

Despite Hershel being harsh, Beth was kind and did whatever she could to lift others up. Viewers saw her hopefulness impact Daryl; she also gave a chance to new people, especially Noah, who she quickly became close with. It's no surprise, then, that her accidental and almost bizarre death made many people's jaws drop to the floor.

Mika Samuels

Mika and Lizzie were two kid sisters that Tyreese and Carol watched over during season 4. The well-known phrase: "Just look at the flowers," that Carol said to Lizzie is in most viewers' minds when these two girls are mentioned. Mika was younger and killed by her older sister, Lizzie.

Lizzie's inability to see the difference between the living and the undead put the survivors in jeopardy. Mika only wanted to help her learn the difference by showing compassion and maturity. But Lizzie's lack of empathy ended Mika's life, and her own soon after. Season 4, Episode 14, "The Grove" remains one of The Walking Dead's most heartbreaking episodes.

Noah

The ending of season 5 started indicating Glenn's death, which everyone anticipated around this time. That's why, when Noah, a young and likable character, died a gruesome death, people were pretty shocked. During a run-in with Walkers, Glenn, Noah and several other survivors fought and Noah ended up sacrificing himself in the attack.

He was charismatic, and empathetic when so few people were. Due to the errors and cowardice of others in the group, Noah had no choice but to make the most of the situation and, ultimately, sacrifice himself for their sake. Not only was Noah's end bloody, but it was unfair.

Tyreese Williams

Tyreese was one of the most likable characters in the early seasons of the show. He and Sasha were brave and clever siblings that knew how to handle both a mental and physical fight. Tyreese didn't deserve the fate he got because of how much he's been through before that. Ultimately, he died of loss of blood due to amputation.

What previously worked for Hershel didn't work out for Tyreese. He was bitten on the arm by two Walkers and in an attempt to save his life, the group amputated Tyreese's arm. However, his body couldn't withstand the blood loss. He was a great counterpart to many of the leading characters, and the biggest protector of Judith and the other children.

Sasha Williams

Sasha outlived her brother Tyreese, but her ending was also unexpected and shocking. Although different people, they were similar in fierceness. Where Tyreese was compassionate, Sasha was logical. Her skepticism wasn't always bearable, but her loyalty and ability to make quick and good decisions made her co-leader.

Sasha decided to die by suicide; she was kidnapped by Negan and driven to the gates of Alexandria in a coffin. However, before the box was sealed shut, Eugene gave her a cyanide pill and advised her to take it if she felt trapped. Negan wanted to make a point, but Sasha made a bigger one - she died and was reanimated as a walker, causing havoc to Negan's group.

Denise Cloyd

One of the most likable and kind characters of The Walking Dead was Denise. After she became the leading doctor in Alexandria, her self-esteem started to reach new, higher levels; the audience saw a new and improved version of the lovely Denise. That's why it was a shock when Denise's death turned out to be just an accident.

Denise's struggle to bear the anxiety-inducing situation with the Saviors and Negan turned into a monologue. During her final words, Dwight, one of the Saviors, shot an arrow through her eye. This was one of the most shocking deaths of the series, despite Negan's killing streak causing havoc everywhere.

Siddiq

Another likable character, Siddiq, did a great job of making sure the group was safe; he was one of the fan favorites until his shocking departure in season 10. Despite being the guy Carl got bitten for, everything Siddiq did later on was in his honor. Humbled by the act, Siddiq's actions in the later episodes were selfless. That is, until the Whisperers came.

Siddiq's death was surprising because it was an act of duplicity - he was strangled by Dante, a Whisperer who'd already forced Siddiq to watch his friends get killed. Dante appeared unmasked at Alexandria, getting treated by Siddiq. When Siddiq finally learned Dante's true identity, his struggle to survive began. Finally, Rosita - who Siddiq has a daughter with - had to be the one to strike the final blow.

Paul "Jesus" Rovia

For a while, it seemed like Jesus was there to stay, but as fans know - there's no relaxing when it comes to The Walking Dead. The show killed several fan favorites, but Jesus was one of the characters that deserved better. Despite Negan's highest kill number, the Whisperers left a massive scar on the survivors' group, starting with Jesus.

When fans were first introduced to the Whisperers, there was nothing more than hints. But the really devastating blow, and introduction to the mask-wearing antagonists, was when one stabbed Jesus. At that moment, it was obvious the group was facing new, stronger enemies; it was also heartbreaking to see Jesus, a potential new group leader, slip away from the show like that.

Henry

Henry, Carol and Ezekiel's adopted son, was one of the Whisperers' victims. Their ruthless leader, Alpha infiltrated the Kingdom's fair, in what's now one of the scariest episodes of the show. She kidnapped several group members, decapitating them. Besides Henry, the victims were Enid and Tara, two major characters that were often fan favorites.

Henry had a loving family in Carol and Ezekiel and had even fallen in love for the first time - although with Alpha's daughter, Lydia. He was naive and impulsive, but judging of those who cause harm. Who knows where Henry could've ended as a character if he had survived the attack of the ominous Whisperers? Many folks were left to wonder after that devastating episode.

