Despite several TWD spin-offs starring many fan-favorite characters in the works, The Walking Dead has said farewell after 12 years and 11 seasons on AMC. Within those 11 seasons, the series saw dozens of cast members come and go, couples break up and make up, and hundreds of walkers killed in unique and gory ways.

Some seasons will always be memorable—like Season 1 for starting it all and Season 7 merely for its season premiere—while other seasons didn't always meet expectations—like Season 5 for killing off a beloved character and Season 10 for Negan and Alpha's unexpected moment in the woods.

This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead's series finale.

Season 5

Season 5 finally brings Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) group to the beloved Alexandria, but not before Carol's (Melissa McBride) redemption and Beth's (Emily Kinney) shocking death, and the introduction of Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), who would go on to become an essential member of the group.

This season saw several deaths of characters old and new, including Beth, Noah (Tyler James Williams), Tyreese (Chad L. Coleman), and Bob (Lawrence Gilliard Jr.). It ended with the timely return of Rick's original partner in crime, Morgan (Lennie James), who reunites with the gang and has recovered from the deaths of his wife and son.

Season 3

Season 3 gave viewers the balance of Michonne's (Danai Gurira) badass arrival and The Governor's (David Morrissey) evil ways while welcoming another brand-new character into Rick's group just as a leading one said goodbye and an old friend returned and revealed his devastating story.

Primarily taking place in the prison, Rick and Carl (Chandler Riggs) faced one of their most devastating moments yet when Lori gave birth to Judith, only to die in the process, forcing Carl to take out his mother before she could turn into a walker in the season's most remembered moment.

Season 9

Season 9 was tough for characters and fans alike when Andrew Lincoln left the show, and Rick Grimes was presumed dead after being injured and taken away in a helicopter by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh). Despite several other characters taking the reigns upon his seeming death, a prominent piece of the show was missing upon Lincoln's leave.

This season also introduced the infamous Alpha (Samantha Morton), Beta (Ryan Hurst), and The Whisperers, and unforgettably offed a slew of major characters—including Tara (Alanna Masterson), Enid (Katelyn Nacon), and Henry (Macsen and Matt Lintz)—by decapitating them and letting their reanimated heads sit on sticks for the group to find.

Season 4

Season 4 debuted three core characters—Rosita (Christian Serratos), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz)—while also saying farewell to the beloved character Hershel (Scott Wilson) when The Governor memorably beheaded the patriarch with Michonne's katana.

This season also saw the development of Daryl and Beth's friendship, the dangerous and deadly Terminus, and the most gruesome moment of the entire season: when Carol instructed young Lizzie to look at the flowers to kill her due to the child's murderous tendencies and obsession with walkers.

Season 11

Season 11 was the show's longest season, including a total of 24 episodes and three parts spanning over a year. This season both introduced and took down The Commonwealth and its villainous leaders while wrapping several characters' storylines.

By the final episode, the group lost the major character of Rosita while gaining Eugene's new daughter Rosie. While nothing about the outbreak was resolved in the finale, it did set up Daryl's spin-off, saw Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) leave on seemingly different adventures, and let viewers in on where both Rick and Michonne had been just in time for their upcoming miniseries.

Season 8

After the previous season saw the gruesome deaths of Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham, Season 8 didn't hold back when it ended the All-Out War before Rick's group and Negan, not only saying goodbye to Shiva, but to another long-time fan favorite: Carl Grimes.

Tragic and unexpected, Carl's final moments are spent with Rick and Michonne, sharing his hopes for the future, including even Negan as part of their community, before finally pulling the trigger before he could fully succumb to his walker bite.

Season 7

Season 7 may not be a season full of high points, but it was one to remember. After Negan's arrival in Season 6, he took his villainy to the next level in the season premiere when he brutally murdered Glenn and Abraham with his infamous barb-wired bat, Lucille.

Setting the tone for a grim season to come, the rest of Season 7 added Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Jerry, Shiva, and Jadis to the mix. The season found Rick and his group reuniting with Morgan while Sasha made the ultimate sacrifice to try and take down Negan in a harrowing posthumous moment.

Season 2

The second season took the twists and turns of Season 1 and upped them a notch, starting with the season premiere's cliffhanger that left Carl's young life in the balance. This storyline set up the rest of the season when it came to shockers, starting with Rick and Shane's (Jon Bernthal) showdown that left the latter dead.

Aside from introducing The Greenes to the show and being the starting point of Maggie and Glenn's relationship, the most remembered and overall best moment of the season came when Rick's group opened Hershel's walker-infested barn to find Carol's missing daughter had turned into one as well.

Season 10

While Season 10 saw the conclusion to the Alpha, Beta, and Whisperers storyline—ending with Daryl and Negan working together to off both Beta and Alpha—this season is remembered for more important moments, starting with Maggie's unexpected return.

But Season 10 remains unique in how it ended with six episodes centered around different characters, including Princess' break from reality in episode 20 and Daryl and Carol's pilot-like episode that follows the ups and downs of their friendship. But it's the final episode of the season that remains unforgettable for taking viewers back to pre-outbreak times and diving into Negan Smith's backstory, how his wife Lucille died, and what made him the villain he grew to be.

Season 6

Season 6 will forever be remembered as the season that brought Jeffrey Dean Morgan into the world of The Walking Dead. Morgan's character, Negan, remains the worst villain in the show's history, and it all started with the Season 6 finale when he taunted Rick's group with his bat as he decided whose life to end.

But that wasn't the only thrilling moment of the season. In a season full of shoot-outs and walker kills, the Season 6 midseason finale took a particularly shocking turn when Jessie allows herself to be devoured by walkers after her youngest son is eaten, while Carl's showdown with Ron ends with Carl getting his eye shot out.

Season 1

Image via AMC

Season 1 may be the shortest season of them all, but it's by far the best. This season brought the comics to TV screens everywhere with a compelling story full of action, horror, thrills, and even some romance.

Introducing the world to actors like Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride while shooting others like Andrew Lincoln and Steven Yeun to superstardom, Season 1 perfectly told the story of a man who awakes in a nightmare world and must fight to reunite with his family.

