Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the AMC show The Walking Dead.As popular as The Walking Dead was for its 11 memorable seasons on AMC, any show that lasts that long is bound to have a few not-so-fan-favorite moments. While Negan brutally murdering Glenn and Abraham and Rick leaving the show were some tough scenes to watch, they still weren't the worst decisions the show made.

RELATED: All 'The Walking Dead' Seasons Ranked From Worst To Best

From leaving storylines unresolved in the end to killing off a beloved character since the start to never delving into the logistics of the zombie apocalypse, just like The Walking Dead was never immune to the outbreak, they were even less immune to some bad decisions.

1 Not Wrapping Up Virgil's Story

Virgil may not have been a major character during his six episodes in the series, but he was important enough to turn into an antagonist of Season 10, and later a hero of sorts when he shockingly came across a wounded Connie in the woods in the 10th season finale.

Virgil spent some time with Connie come Season 11, then had a heart-to-heart with Judith once they reunited with Rick's group, but that was the last anyone saw of the character. For the remainder of the series, Virgil was not seen living in Alexandria or The Commonwealth, and was never mentioned again, leaving an unresolved thread in the story.

2 Sending Morgan To 'Fear The Walking Dead'

Since the first episode of TWD, Morgan Jones became a notable character for the way he saved Rick's life, explained the apocalypse to the previously comatose character, and later returned to Rick's group to help defeat the villainous Negan.

RELATED: Worst 'Walking Dead' Villains, Ranked By Their Kill Count

Morgan was loved on the show by both the characters and fans alike, and in 2018, the showrunners announced a crossover with spin-off Fear the Walking Dead which would take Morgan from Alexandria and send him into the Fear timeline. Sending this major character over to the spin-off may have increased Fear's viewership, but left a main character-sized hole in TWD for the remainder of the show.

3 Fathers Never Meeting Their Children

Separating fathers from their children seemed to be a running theme on TWD, all starting with Shane getting killed in Season 2, long before he could meet his potential daughter Judith, who wasn't born until Season 3.

The same story was done all over again in Season 7 when father-to-be Glenn was killed by Negan before he ever got to meet his future son, who wound up wearing his father's hat and having his late grandfather's name. It happened again come Season 9 when Rick was presumed dead after being taken by Jadis, never getting the chance to meet his son with Michonne.

4 Negan And Alpha's Moment In The Woods

In the midst of a zombie apocalypse, it's understandable that intimate moments would be few and far between. The show gave viewers a peek into Maggie and Glenn's relationship at the start, and later vaguely delved into Rick and Michonne's bedroom moments.

But it understandably made everyone's stomachs turn when Negan and Alpha had sex in the middle of the woods in Season 10. While some might say the two villains deserved each other, Negan seducing Alpha wasn't necessary to further the storyline, nor was it fun to watch.

5 Burning Eugene's Book

Eugene's storyline dwindled for a minute before getting spruced up in Season 10 when he started forming a relationship over the radio airwaves with another survivor. After a long and brutal journey to Eugene finally meeting and falling in love with Max, his storyline only grew up until the series finale.

RELATED: Times 'The Walking Dead' Got Too Gruesome For Viewers

But one major plot point that wound up being short-lived was Eugene's novel. In Season 11, Eugene revealed he'd written a sci-fi novel, only to commit the worst crime in any writer's eyes by burning every last page of his book. Despite the possibilities surrounding Eugene's book, it was never mentioned again after he burned it.

6 Breaking Up Carol And Ezekiel

No one on the show seemed to have it easy, but for Carol, it was the relationship department where she had it the hardest. The character started the show in an abusive marriage, just to not date anyone until Season 6 with her brief relationship with Tobin.

It wasn't until her Season 9 relationship with Ezekiel that it seemed Carol finally found the person she was meant to be with. Engaged to be married, the two even had an adoptive son, but it all came crashing down by the end of the season when the death of their son tore them apart romantically. Breaking the couple up was pointless for both characters, who remained good friends until the series concluded.

7 Not Exploring The Evolution Of Walkers

Image via Gene Page/AMC

When the show began, they never deep dove into the different kinds of zombies there were, unlike The Last of Us, which is quickly explaining the different types of zombies and how to defeat them. Aside from a few water-logged walkers, the zombies of TWD remained mostly the same.

It wasn't until the last few episodes of the final season that walkers began evolving, getting human traits back like picking things up and climbing. While Aaron mentioned he heard of the evolution, after the initial shock of a walker climbing up a wall and another one picking up a rock, the theory was never explored again for the remainder of the series.

8 Daryl And Leah

Something even eerier than the walkers in the show was the unexpected relationship between Daryl and newcomer Leah, which kicked off in Season 10's "Find Me," the episode featuring Daryl's time spent away from the group after Rick's disappearance.

RELATED: Must-Know Facts About 'The Walking Dead' Series Finale

While his relationship with Leah was short-lived until Season 11 when she returned as part of an enemy group, it started another overdone TWD storyline of Daryl getting kidnapped and verged on unnecessary for a character who hadn't had a romantic relationship throughout the duration of the show.

9 Killing Off Carl

Dale's, Glenn's, Rosita's and even Dwight's death was a cause for uproar during The Walking Dead, but no character's death was as pointless as Carl's. A beloved character from the start of the show, it was a devastating realization when Carl revealed he'd been bitten in Season 8.

Carl's devastating and unnecessary death got rid of a good, steady character who fought well against threats, had an adorable relationship blossoming with Enid, and was the only certain family member Judith had. Although the character's legacy lived on until the series ended, putting Rick - and the viewers - through that tragedy only eight seasons in was just bad.

10 Cliffhanger Series Finale

After 11 seasons, the show had plenty of loose threads to tie up by its final episode, leaving fans with questions like will there be a happy ever after? How will Daryl end up in France? And where has Rick been all this time?

Due to so many upcoming spin-offs - like The Walking Dead: Dead City starring Maggie and Negan, Daryl Dixon starring the titular fan favorite, and the Rick and Michonne miniseries that will fill fans in on the characters' whereabouts, it left the TWD series finale with several cliffhangers as the characters went their separate ways instead of concluding everyone's stories like a typical final episode.

NEXT: 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' & Other Zombie Series To Watch In 2023