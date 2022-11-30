Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the AMC show The Walking Dead, as well as discussions of abuse and suicide.Though it's known for many fan-favorite men like Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon and Negan, it's the badass women of The Walking Dead that have captured hearts for 11 seasons on AMC. They've slayed walkers, taken down villains, and saved the lives of the group time after time while still providing for their families in the midst of an apocalypse.

Plenty of female characters have come and gone over the course of the series, and whether they made it to the show's end or left everyone early on, as strong and courageous as they all were, some remain far more badass than others.

Lucille Smith

She may have only appeared in a single Season 10 episode, but Lucille Smith made a lasting impact on The Walking Dead simply for being Negan's wife. Lucille's death may have set a lot of tragedy in motion, but this woman certainly can't be blamed for her husband's misdoings.

Played by Hilarie Burton Morgan - real-life wife of Negan's portrayerJeffrey Dean Morgan - Lucille was brave and hardworking both before and after the outbreak when she battled a cancer diagnosis in the middle of the apocalypse, giving herself her own treatments until her pain became too much to bare and she allowed herself to turn upon her death.

Connie

Being deaf during a zombie apocalypse has to be one of the scariest scenarios to imagine, and for Connie, it was her reality during her three seasons on the show. Portrayed by actor Lauren Ridloff who is deaf, Connie is considered strong simply for her willingness to always join the fight despite having an impairment that could potentially cost her life.

After surviving a collapsed tunnel and working as a journalist at The Commonwealth trying to take down Pamela Milton, Connie's badass nature never took a break unless it was to flirt with her long-time love interest, Daryl.

Lydia

Growing up under parents who double as villainous group leaders, Lydia always had to have strength. But it wasn't until Alpha and Beta were out of the picture that Lydia had to prove herself to Maggie and the rest of the group, and that was when the true test began.

Lydia became an important member of the group, befriending everyone from Carol to Negan, and whenever she was needed most - whether it was rescuing Carol from self-destruction or turning on her own mother - Lydia always came through, surviving everything from herds of walkers to a bite that resulted in her losing an arm.

Princess

Princess may primarily be used as comic relief on TWD, but she also reveals a lot of trauma in her backstory that made her who she is today. With an abusive family and distrust in men, Princess often put up a badass facade to hide her pain.

While she may be gun-slinging and back-talking, Princess' strongest moments came when she allowed herself to put her trust in others, whether it was her friends Ezekiel, Eugene and Yumiko during their time in captivity at The Commonwealth or her boyfriend Mercer.

Beth Greene

The youngest of The Greene clan, that never meant Beth was in any way the weakest. With Beth's loving family and newfound friends by her side, Beth allowed herself to fight for both herself and others when thrown into the apocalypse at just 16 years old.

Despite losing her loved ones and living with suicidal thoughts, Beth came out of her struggles brighter and stronger than ever. Even after being abducted in imprisoned in a hospital, Beth's badass personality only grew until her life was cut short by an unexpected gunshot.

Sasha Williams

Sasha was always a badass during her four seasons on the show - whether it was killing walkers or dealing with PTSD over the loss of her loved ones - but it was one huge, selfless act that proved Sasha's commitment to Rick's group in the end.

After being held captive and used as leverage by Negan, Sasha ultimately decides to let herself die and turn into a walker in an attempt to take down Negan once and for all. And while her efforts failed in the end, her decision remains of the most badass things to happen on the show.

Rosita Espinosa

Rosita was the definition of badass since her arrival in Season 4, teamed up alongside Abraham and Eugene when she joined forces with Rick's group. But nothing brought out this woman's strength like her young daughter Coco.

It was in the series' last few episodes that Coco was being kept from Rosita, whose mama bear mode came out at anyone who stood in the way of her reuniting with her daughter. But it was the moment Rosita, carrying Coco, fell into a pit of walkers and came out with her daughter safe and a walker bite on her shoulder that proved this badass mother's strength.

Michonne

It may look like Michonne's strength comes from her katana, but as badass of a weapon it is, it's Michonne's calm and collected mentality that has gotten her through the apocalypse and every villain she and the group encountered.

She may have lost a lot of friends on her journey to happiness, but it was the possibility of her presumed dead partner Rick being alive that forced Michonne to muster the strength to leave her young son and stepdaughter in order to find the missing Rick that really began her badass journey, which is set to continue in the Rick and Michonne spin-off.

Maggie Rhee

Maggie started out as a sweet and innocent farm girl and eventually turned into a badass leader in place of Rick. Maggie always had the strength to kill walkers and fight off villains, but it was the devastating death of her husband Glenn that hardened Maggie for good.

While Maggie admitted she would never be able to forgive Negan for killing Glenn, she never let her grudge or her anger control her, but instead let it fuel her strength to lead Hilltop and raise her son in the midst of enemies and walkers.

Carol Peletier

Of all the women on The Walking Dead, Carol is the only one to appear in every season of the show, and while she started out timid and afraid, it's Carol's transformation that became the most badass over the course of the series.

After the unexpected death of her daughter, Carol slowly but surely became ruthless, standing up to her abusive husband and eventually turning into a leader of Rick's group while surviving all the trauma the outbreak threw at her and doing whatever she had to do in order to keep the group safe, even if it meant plotting, killing, or working with the enemy.

