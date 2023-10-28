The Walking Dead was huge hit for AMC with its post-apocalyptic story of a group of survivors as modern society collapses in the aftermath of a zombie outbreak, pitting them against not just the undead but villainous fellow survivors, too. The show was based on the series of comic books by Robert Kirkman and lasted 11 seasons, from 2010 until 2022 with just under 200 episodes, and has a total of six spinoffs continuing the stories of its survivors. The series also leveraged its massive audience with an aftershow, Talking Dead, dedicated to interviews with the cast and crew, behind-the-scenes clips and sneak peeks of upcoming episodes.

All of the characters in The Walking Dead's large ensemble cast were noteworthy in their own ways, but among the best of them was Carol Peletier, played by Melissa McBride. Carol was first introduced early in Season 1 after she evacuated to Atlanta with her abusive husband, Ed, and their daughter, Sophia. Carol had one of the most compelling arcs of the series, going from quiet and subdued to one of the toughest survivors and becoming a fan-favorite character in the process. With the news that she's officially returning for Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, aptly subtitled The Book of Carol, there's no better time to look back on the best of Carol in The Walking Dead. And even in episodes where he screentime is limited, her scenes are still crucial to her character, showcasing her growth in particular.

10 "Seed"

Season 3, Episode 1

Set eight months after the group leaves Hershel's farm, Season 3 premiere “Seed” sees the group, with Rick at the helm, moving from place to place before finding an abandoned prison, then clearing it of walkers to use as their new camp. Meanwhile, Michonne cares for an ailing Andrea and tries to nurse her back to health as she deteriorates, and as Lori nears the end of her pregnancy, she worries about possible complications.

“Seed” shows how the group is adapting to their new normal, especially as it becomes increasingly unlikely that they’ll find a way to end the dead’s transformation into walkers, and how each character has changed since the end of the previous season. For Carol, this means seeing her tougher side come through, as well as hints of her sense of humor and the lighter side of her personality—a far cry from the Carol of Season 1. Also in this episode, Carol and Daryl have a fun moment addressing their chemistry.

9 "Not Tomorrow Yet"

Season 6, Episode 12

A new enemy, the Saviors, threatens the group’s relatively calm, almost normal life in Alexandria in Season 6 episode “Not Tomorrow Yet,” and Rick and Morgan disagree over how to handle them, with Rick in favor of killing them and Morgan wanting a more peaceful, diplomatic approach. Meanwhile, Carol struggles with her past, particularly the number of people she’s killed, as well as the necessity of killing in the post-apocalyptic world.

“Not Tomorrow Yet” opens with two very different sides of Carol—the tough survivalist killing walkers juxtaposed with a delightful sequence where she bakes cookies and gives them to Alexandria’s residents, showing her maternal role in the group while offering a glimpse of who she might be in another life. Like other episodes with her at the forefront, it also features great moments highlighting her personality and sense of humor, but above all, it shows the weight of killing on her conscience, as she keeps a list of everyone she’s killed.

8 "30 Days Without an Accident"

Season 4, Episode 1

Image via AMC

As Season 4 begins with “30 Days Without an Accident,” set several months after the end of Season 3, Rick has stepped down from a leadership role in the group. They’re still living in the prison in relative safety—although walkers still have a constant presence just beyond the fence, posing an imminent threat should they get beyond it. But perhaps an even more pressing threat is a plague-like illness revealed in the final scenes.

As the series progressed, Carol took on a more prominent role in the group and became one of its leading voices, particularly as part of the group’s council—and leader of a story time for the group’s children that also doubles as a class in self-defense and survival. Rather than assume the kids will always be in the care of and protected by the adults around them, she ensures they have the skills and tools to take care of themselves.

7 "Some Guy"

Season 8, Episode 4

In Season 8’s “Some Guy,” the Kingdom goes to battle with the Saviors and suffers major casualties, and the encounter leaves Ezekiel injured. Meanwhile, Carol is on her own at the Savior outpost and works to fight her way out, ultimately reuniting with Jerry and a wounded and weary Ezekiel, who struggles to keep up and insists he be left behind. Just as they’re about to be overtaken by walkers, Ezekiel’s tiger, Shiva, saves their lives but is tragically killed in the process.

Given what Carol’s accomplished on her own before, it’s no surprise that she makes it out of the Saviors’ outpost—but watching her do it by outsmarting and outfighting the group over the course of the entire episode is a delight to watch. “Some Guy” also shows her loyalty, as she lies to the Saviors about giving up the others and, most notably, is unwilling to leave Ezekiel behind, no matter as no matter what he says or does.

6 "No Sanctuary"

Season 5, Episode 1

The group learns the true, brutal motivations of Terminus in the Season 5 premiere, “No Sanctuary,” as they’re held captive in a train car while Rick is taken to a human slaughterhouse. Meanwhile, Tyreese and Carol continue their journey with Judith, and Carol sees what’s happening to the others, she takes matters into her own hands. Her actions help the group escape, leading to a reunion in the aftermath.

Carol continues to be one of the toughest characters in “No Sanctuary,” and the episode also highlights how smart and resourceful she is, as well as loyal, willing to go far to help the others—including shooting a woman and leaving her to the walkers. But one of the best moments of the episode is her emotional reunion with the others, especially a relieved Daryl, who can’t contain his excitement at seeing her.

5 "Wildfire"

Season 1, Episode 5

In “Wildfire,” the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead’s first season, the group deals with the aftermath of a walker attack, including burying the dead and destroying their brains to ensure they won’t return. Afterward, Rick leads the group to the CDC in the hopes of finding a cure after one of them is bitten, all the while still trying to contact Morgan and leaving notes for him along the way.

As the group tends to the dead, she volunteers to be the one to handle her husband’s body. In an emotional scene with a great performance from McBride, she tearfully begins to destroy Ed’s body with a pickaxe, and what at first appears to be grief quickly turns to rage. It’s a cathartic and pivotal moment for Carol, allowing her to react to the years of abuse she suffered at Ed’s hands, and marks a new beginning for her.

4 "Cherokee Rose"

Season 2, Episode 4

In Season 2 episode “Cherokee Rose,” Rick negotiates with Hershel so the survivors can remain on his farm after Hershel asks them to leave. Meanwhile, Sophia has been missing for three days, and the group tries to map her possible route and whereabouts. With Rick weakened from donating blood and unable to continue the search for the missing Sophia, Daryl sets out alone to find her. Carol waits with a painted sign on a car windshield and a stash of food, hoping for her return.

Carol’s moments in “Cherokee Rose” focus on her as a mother—her concern is palpable, and all of her scenes are moving examples of a mother’s love and unwillingness to give up on her child, or even entertain the very real possibility that Sophia won’t return. In addition, the friendship between her and Daryl begins to develop, with his thoughtful gesture of presenting her with the Cherokee Rose flower, which he says he believes bloomed for Sophia when he explains that it symbolizes a mother’s hope.

3 "The Calm Before"

Season 9, Episode 15

Image via AMC

The Kingdom works with neighboring communities to host a fair, bringing everyone together for a day of fun—and sense of normalcy—including watching a movie. The event also features the return of Michonne, who is now willing to take in Alpha’s daughter, Lydia, and join forces with the other communities to brace for retaliation from Alpha and her group, the Whisperers. Meanwhile, Alpha is already putting a plan in action, ultimately killing 10 people and mounting their heads on spikes to mark the border between the two communities, all while Siddiq is forced to watch.

“The Calm Before” is a devastating episode with some of the most shocking—and brutal—deaths of the series, Henry most of all. After all the loss Carol has experienced and everything she’s been through, she’s finally found happiness with Ezekiel and adoptive son Henry, only to lose Henry just as she lost Sophia early in the series. And just as with Sophia, Daryl holds Carol back, urging her to look at him and not Henry’s reanimated head.

2 "Pretty Much Dead Already"

Season 2, Episode 7

In the mid-season finale of Season 2, “Pretty Much Dead Already,” the group learns Hershel has been keeping walkers locked in a barn in the hopes that they’ll be able to be cured and return to normal, and the group disagrees about how to handle it. Meanwhile, the search for Sophia continues, with Rick continuing to map her possible location—and Carol slowly comes to terms with the fact that they may never find her.

Like “Cherokee Rose” before it, “Pretty Much Dead Already” also saw Carol and Daryl growing closer, this time with Carol expressing concern for Daryl continuing the search while injured. But more notably, the episode kicked off with a huge reveal and drama almost immediately with the group learning of the walkers. It was shocking on its own, and the survivors shooting at the hoard as it emerges was tense and emotional. But Sophia being the last to emerge in the episode’s final moments—and the group realizing it was her—was downright devastating, especially as Daryl held Carol back as she ran to her.

1 "The Grove"

Season 4, Episode 14

Tyreese and Carol, along with Lizzie, Mika, and baby Judith, make their way to Terminus. Along the way, Mika and Lizzie argue about how human walkers still are. Lizzie in particular doesn’t seem to understand the serious danger, and her behavior becomes increasingly alarming, escalating from torturing and killing small animals to killing Mika, convinced that when she reanimates, she won’t be any different. Concerned for the safety of Judith and anyone else who might cross paths with Lizzie, Carol decides to kill her.

“The Grove” is one of the best, most memorable episodes of the series overall, especially for Carol’s character, with one of McBride’s best performances of the series. When Carol realizes that Lizzie has killed Mika, she chooses to humor her, doing her best to hide her fear and grief and instead play along with Lizzie’s misguided thoughts on Mika’s reanimation. Carol’s ultimate decision to kill Lizzie to protect themselves and others is understandable but heartbreaking and horrifying.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: 10 Michonne Episodes on The Walking Dead That Made Her Great