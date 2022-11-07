Now that the long-running hit show The Walking Dead is coming to a close on AMC, fans are forced to face reality – despite some stretched-out tropes and seemingly unnecessary storylines, viewers will miss their favorite survivor group fighting to protect themselves. The show displayed time and time again that the biggest enemy isn't always the virus turning folks into flesh-eating monsters, but other survivors.

The Walking Dead introduced some of the most heroic and likable characters of all time. Some fans saw their favorites die unfairly, but many saw theirs grow into strong and admirable people. With the announced Maggie and Negan spin-off, Dead City, and the spin-off with Daryl as the protagonist (simply titled Daryl Dixon), fans can rest easy knowing they'll see these favorites again. As everyone awaits for the final episodes to air, it's a good time to think about which characters will be the toughest to say goodbye to.

Carol

The Walking Dead is abundant with strong female characters. Even those that were initially shown as weak, grew to become strong, brave, and not to be messed with. With Michonne gone and Maggie returning, fans aren't so sure they'll see Carol again, and that's one of the toughest things about The Walking Dead ending.

Carol joined Rick's group with her abusive husband and little daughter, seemingly unable to fend for herself in difficult times. As she loses both of them and learns more about her own strengths and weaknesses, Carol displays incredible mental and physical progress. She's a survivor of the toughest kind and a favorite to many of the show's fans.

Ezekiel

Ezekiel immediately got points for being introduced as a badass with a living, breathing tiger for a pet. At first, viewers couldn't be sure if he'd be a good guy since the protagonists have met numerous evil individuals until that point.

However, Ezekiel showed a completely different side, and over time, fans grew to love him as a kind man who always chooses communication, fairness, and honesty. When Ezekiel and Carol became a couple, many fans' hearts fluttered with joy, as they finally saw Carol happy with a man worthy of her attention. The two of them, individually and together, have shown how people can grow in their adult years and learn from their mistakes.

Aaron

For a while, Aaron seemed to be nothing more than a character on the sidelines. It wasn't until the struggle with the Whisperers that he started to stand out and show why he was still standing. Today, he's crucial to the group's welfare and safety, especially when it comes to the children.

Aaron's special because of his unrelenting spirit. He likes to keep everyone safe and always chooses to do the honorable thing. In the season 10 episode "One More," he and Gabriel encounter a seemingly wild man named Mays (guest-starred by Robert Patrick). In this episode, Aaron reasons with Mays, saying that a better future awaits him if he chooses to renounce violence. Aaron's words manage to reach Mays before Gabriel decides they're better off without him. Despite the tragic ending, Aaron's influence remained, and he became a more prominent figure in The Walking Dead.

Jerry

Fans initially met Jerry as Ezekiel's right-hand man. There wasn't a lot to see at first, but as time has shown, he's become an integral part of the survivors' group. Moreover, he won over the hearts of many faithful viewers.

Jerry is mostly known for constantly smiling and bringing the energy up. He's unique because, in a sea of desolate and desperate characters, he manages to find things to smile and rejoice about. He has a loving wife and many kids, and no doubt is an amazing father. Bonus points go to him for all the moments when he was the comic relief of the show, making him even more memorable.

Rosita

Rosita had a rough start, but so do many fan-favorites on the show (people like Negan, even after his gruesome kills in The Walking Dead). Despite that, she stands out as another strong female character who doesn't leave things to chance. She's also come a long way from focusing on only protecting herself because she now has a daughter.

Most recently, Rosita and Daryl joined the Commonwealth's army, although their skills probably outrank everyone. Rosita was still able to show patience and give the benefit of the doubt in situations she disliked. Her progress is evidence that people who hide behind aggressive facades are often just hurt individuals fending for themselves.

Eugene

Eugene had a run of terrible decisions. From lying to people that he knew where to find a cure for the virus to joining Negan's evil group of killers. If fans had been told back then that Eugene will become likable and brave, no one would have believed it.

Today, he has found love with Max Mercer and seems to make more courageous choices. That's likely due to wanting to impress her, but a lot comes from him learning how to take responsibility and earn genuine respect. Eugene likes his newfound character, and so do fans; that, paired with his unusual vocabulary and quirky sense of humor will be sorely missed.

Connie

As the only character who is fully deaf in The Walking Dead, Connie is immediately unique. Her disability doesn't slow her down, and she and her sister Kelly prove to be tough and impressive, surviving vicious conditions despite all odds.

Connie rekindles her love of journalism and shows a justice-seeking nature in the latest episodes. Her attitude never dwindles, and she doesn't back down from a battle. Pair that with her will-they-wont-they power couple energy with Daryl, and Connie is one of the more interesting characters that people will surely miss seeing on their TV screens.

Judith

Although she hasn't been present for too much of season 11, Judith, Rick's daughter and Carl's sister, has been a steady presence on The Walking Dead. Fans know her as one of the first children to grow up in apocalyptic times, and many will surely be disappointed to see her go.

It's uncertain if there might be a time jump in the final episode or a potential reveal of Judith's future, but watching her grow up will be one of the most missed parts of the series. With everything seen from her so far, she's fierce and has faith in people; by the looks of it, Judith is gearing up to inherit Rick in more ways than one.

Gabriel

Gabriel came a long way from the cowardly figure he once was. In his first episodes, he displayed universally disliked bad and selfish behavior. However, as seems to be the case with most fan favorites in 'The Walking Dead,' Gabriel has won people over.

Now a gun-toting preacher, Gabriel has the stature and attitude of a man who's finally learned what he believes in. Many would assume that, as a man of God, he already knew that; but, as he often claimed, he himself wasn't sure of the strength of his faith. Throughout the show, Gabriel crawled his way onto people's favorite lists and will be missed.

Princess

Despite being the latest addition to the group, Juanita aka Princess had memorable appearances with her impeccable comedic timing. Albeit a bit zany and forgetful, Princess still excels at being a reliable and invaluable part of the survivors' group.

Fans are yet to see who survives at the end of The Walking Dead's finale, but with only a few episodes left until the show says goodbye for good, Princess' personality will undoubtedly shine more, leaving the audiences happy with the outcome of her character's arc. If there's a lack of conclusion, she'll still be remembered as part of the group that conquered the Commonwealth's vicious government.

