Over its extraordinarily long run, The Walking Dead has captivated the hearts of audiences worldwide and kicked off a boom in the zombie subgenre of horror. AMC's audiences have found themselves entranced by the story of Rick Grimes attempting to survive in a world of the undead, along with its colorful cast of side characters and an assortment of subplots belonging to them.

One character among the side cast who has, particularly enchanted audiences is Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Initially introduced as the leader of the Saviors, a gang of outlaws forcing other survivors to either pay tribute to them or die, he quickly became the show's most popular villain by a country mile and the show's breakout character. From his oddball cameo appearance in Tekken 7 to the new spinoff he shares with Maggie, The Walking Dead: Dead City, he's certainly had the most face time outside the original show of his cast, and with that comes some of the show's best episodes.

10 "Acheron, Part 2" (Season 11, Episode 2)

In this episode, Maggie's group (including Negan) finds themselves having to fend off walkers from within a cramped subway car. Meanwhile, Yumiko and Eugene are interrogated by the Commonwealth.

While this isn't fully Negan's episode, it marks an important turn in his character development, as he willingly cedes power to Maggie by handing over his gun at the end. While Negan's anti-hero turn has been widely debated by fans, it's inarguable that Jeffrey Dean Morgan sells it well in this episode. Acheron, Part 2 is a lower contender among his episodes, but one still well worth revisiting.

9 "On the Inside" (Season 11, Episode 6)

In this episode, Maggie, Negan, Gabriel, and Elijah contend with the Reapers. Meanwhile, Pope, their leader, continues converting Daryl to his side.

It's odd seeing a particularly brutal Negan episode where Negan himself isn't the source of the brutality. In a shocking turn for the series, Daryl is the one committing inhumane acts, while Negan has fully cemented his anti-hero turn by this point and is on the defensive. This episode puts Negan in a position he's rarely in throughout the series, and for that reason alone, it's an interesting one to revisit.

8 "Family" (Season 11, Episode 23)

In this episode, the second-to-last of the series, all of the ongoing subplots come to a head as the survivors move to confront Pamela Milton. In Negan's case, specifically, he makes one final play for forgiveness from Maggie, and successfully reconciles with Ezekiel.

The Walking Dead's ending was undeniably shocking and explosive, and 'Family' is an exceptional penultimate episode. Some of the best moments of Negan's "heroic period" on the show are in this episode. While TWD: Dead City has proven that Negan still has his old bite, this episode excels at showing the depth of his character at its peak.

7 "Hearts Still Beating" (Season 7, Episode 8)

In this episode, Rick and Aaron return to Alexandria, only to find that the Saviors have taken over. Not only that, but Negan's been teaching his son to shave (the monster!).

This is more Rick's episode than Negan's, and very much during his villain period, but some of the earliest sparks of Negan's later character arrive in his scenes. It's undeniably entertaining seeing Negan interact with Carl, being entirely polite to the horrified kid, and seeing Negan's first clumsy attempts to win Maggie over has a certain awkward comedy value. At the same time, though, this is one of the episodes where Negan has a relatively high body count, brutally murdering both Spencer and Olivia for mild slights and cementing himself as a fearsome antagonist.

6 "No Other Way" (Season 11, Episode 9)

In this episode, Daryl and his group collide with the Reapers over supplies. Meanwhile, Alexandria rebuilds from a storm.

Negan takes a relative back seat in this episode, mostly supporting Daryl's group, but the episode is a great one regardless. The conflict with the Reapers lends itself to entertaining action, and it's always great watching the Alexandria community come together as people to a common good. It's also interesting seeing Maggie (also alongside Daryl) act more violently than Negan in the action sequences, and indicative of the progress of both characters.

5 "Evolution" (Season 9, Episode 8)

In this episode, the survivors get their first taste of the Whisperers, the survivor group pretending to be walkers. Realizing that they're dealing with a new threat, they panic.

Negan isn't heavily featured in this episode, spending it imprisoned, but it's entertaining watching him hurl verbal abuse at the other survivors. Morgan's performance is best when he's allowed to be a jerk, and this is Negan at full jerk. Aside from Negan, it's an effective episode that mines incredible horror out of the concept of the Whisperers.

4 "Walk With Us" (Season 10, Episode 12)

In this episode, the Whisperers attack the Hilltop settlement. Naturally, Negan assists them, attempting to take vengeance against the survivors.

This episode is almost all action, and it's rather impressive action at that. With that comes a bunch of fun Negan moments. Negan ends up permanently separated from the Saviors, causing the eventual start of his face-turn, and collides rather quickly with the Whisperers over not sharing their love of walkers. For Negan fans, this episode is a barbed-wire-bat-laden treat.

3 "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be" (Season 7, Episode 1)

In this episode, Negan chooses his victim after the infamous season 6 cliffhanger. Spoiler that isn't really a spoiler anymore: it's Glenn.

This episode is almost completely overshadowed by Negan's murder of Glenn. At this point, it's one of the most famous scenes from the entire show, and for good reason. As a starting act for a villain (this was only Negan's second appearance out of a total of sixty-one), it's almost unparalleled, and it gave us Steven Yeun's whole late career.

2 "What Comes After" (Season 9, Episode 5)

In this episode, Rick hallucinates. Meanwhile, Maggie debates whether to kill Negan, and the audience learns more about him.

This isn't an especially action-heavy episode, but as far as adding depth to Negan's character, no episode comes close. This episode establishes that Negan desperately wants to die in order to be reunited with his wife, Lucille (the source of his bat's name). This backstory gives Negan much-needed depth that eventually becomes crucial to his face turn.

1 "Here's Negan" (Season 10, Episode 22)

In this episode, Carol takes Negan out of Alexandria to let the heat die down off of him, as he attempts to make good. Meanwhile, the audience learns more about Negan's backstory.

It's interesting seeing a younger Negan out of his element in the flashback sequences. In addition, the fleshing out of his face turn and his developing relationship with the Alexandria survivors is appreciated. With Negan being undeniably the focus of the episode, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan selling it as hard as possible, it's easy to see why this was the best-received Negan episode.

