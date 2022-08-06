Long after his days on Supernatural, Jeffrey Dean Morgan took the world of The Walking Dead by storm when he joined the hit AMC show as Negan, Season 6's primary villain who committed some of the most brutal murders in the show's history.

In recent seasons, Negan has become more redeemable, revealing his softer sides and always swooping in to save the lives of the beloved group. But whether it's in a villainous tone or a moment of wisdom, Negan has always been known for having some of the best quotes on the show.

"Sucks, Don't It? The Moment You Realize You Don't Know Sh*t."

The S-dash-dash-dash word is probably the most-used word in Negan's vocabulary, especially in the early days of his arrival to Alexandria. Sometimes it's used in a wise guy manner, and sometimes it's coupled with some words of wisdom.

In this case, during the Season 6 finale titled "Last Day on Earth" when Negan stands over the group, taunting them with his barb-wired bat Lucille as they kneel on the ground before him, he looks down at Rick with his signature smirk and says, "Sucks, don't it? The moment you realize you don't know shit."

"I Never Know Exactly Which Eye I'm Supposed To Look At."

Negan has made a habit of innocently making fun of the group for things like their ailments or their looks. He would often insult them over their apocalypse-caused injuries, whether in a demeaning or a teasing way.

In the Season 9 episode titled "Evolution," it was while Negan was still a prisoner at Alexandria that he whipped out this hilarious one-liner. While talking with Father Gabriel - who had previously lost sight in one eye after slathering himself in walker blood with Negan to escape a herd - Negan ignores Gabriel's attempt at help and quips, "I'm sorry, I never know exactly which eye I'm supposed to look at."

"It's Gonna Be Pee-Pee Pants City Here Real Soon!"

Despite bludgeoning Glenn and Abraham to death in the next episode, Morgan offered up a lot of Negan-isms in "Last Day on Earth." including this hilarious line following a mention of the group "pissing their pants" at what Negan has planned for them.

While towering over them with Lucille in hand, Negan spews, "We pissing our pants yet? h boy, do I have a feelinnnng we're getting close. It's gonna be pee-pee pants city here real soon!" Negan then asks, "Whichh one of you pricks iss thee leader?" in his typical dry-wit tone.

"No One Ever Thinks That They Are The Evil One."

He may do many unforgivable things, but Negan never is wrong. He made that clear in Season 9 episode "The Storm" during a conversation with Michonne when he finally brought up something that both characters and viewers have thought about the group for a long time.

"No one ever thinks that they are the evil one," Negan said to Michonne. It's true for both Negan and Rick's group, who felt they were in the right to do what they did - for Rick's group to off The Saviors and for Negan to retaliate by killing two of Rick's people.

"Lucille Is Thirsty... She Is A Vampire Bat!"

The Season 7 premiere, titled "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be," picked up right where the Season 6 finale left off - the group fell to their knees with a Lucille-clad Negan standing before them, ready to take his revenge. But despite the devastation of the episode, Negan managed to tell a joke.

It was immediately after his beloved bat went round after round beating Glenn until he was just a mess of blood on the ground that Negan composed himself, turning to the group and quipping, "Lucille is thirsty... she is a vampire bat!"

"Is That You, Rick? Underneath All That Man Bush? Sh*t, I Would Not Have Messed With That Guy!"

Negan has somehow always been a source of trauma and comedy on The Walking Dead, making viewers laugh one second and fear for their favorite characters' lives the next. In the Season 7 episode "Service," Negan is the perfect example of this when he visits Alexandria.

After watching a video of a bearded Rick that was recorded on Deanna's camera, Negan manages to both quip and taunt with, "Is that you, Rick? Underneath all that man bush? Sh*t, I would not have messed with that guy!"

"You Do The Same Damn Stink Eye As Your Dad - Except It's Only Half As Good, Cause, You Know, You're Missing One Eye."

Out of everyone in Rick's group, it was with Carl that Negan had the most interesting relationship. Whether it was because Carl was a kid or because he was never afraid of Negan, there was something about Rick's son that Negan always respected.

But that didn't mean he was immune to Negan's insults. When he spends some time with an eye-patched Carl in Season 7 episode "Sing Me A Song," he throws an innocent dig at Carl, saying, "You do the same damn stink eye as your dad - except it's only half as good, cause, you know, you're missing one eye."

"I Can't Be The Only One To Notice That You Got A Fat Lady In Charge Of Keeping Track Of Rations, Can I?"

It's problematic for TV shows and movies to make a person's weight the center of jokes, but back during Season 7 of The Walking Dead, it came as no surprise it was Negan, of all people, to do just that.

It was when Negan met Olivia, the woman in charge of rationing food and guns, that Negan said an almost word-for-word quote from his comic book counterpart, "I can't be the only one to notice that you got a fat lady in charge of keeping track of rations, can I?"

"I Thought We Were Having A Moment, You Little A**hole!"

Despite his well-hidden love for Carl that he always kept deep down, Negan still had his moments of infuriation with the teen, including an exciting moment from the Season 8 episode "How It's Gotta Be" that left Negan saying one of the best lines in the character's history.

While acting as a distraction to Negan for the Alexandrians to escape, Carl attempts a heart-to-heart, asking, “Was it supposed to be this way? Is this who you wanted to be?” But when Negan realizes the Alexandrians have escaped, he blurts out, "Was that just a play? I thought we were having a moment, you little a**hole!"

