Good news for fans of Carol Peletier from AMC’s The Walking Dead: there may be more yet to come for "the Queen." Actor Melissa McBride has revealed what she suspects of Peletier’s future beyond the show’s final season, which draws to a close at the end of this year.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, McBride has hinted that her character could be back on television screens after season eleven wraps up. “I feel like Carol has more story to tell,” she said, reportedly with a sly smile suggesting she may know more than what she has let on. “I’ll leave it at that.” McBride plays Carol Peletier, who has been a prominent character in the Frank Darabont and Gale Anne Hurd-produced series since the very first season. In the post-apocalyptic horror series, viewers witnessed her character’s transformation from a meek and abused housewife to a resourceful and skilled fighter. Whilst she could not confirm any more details, McBride repeated about Peletier, “I think she’s got some more story.”

McBride’s hints that we will see more Peletier action in the near future are supported both by fellow actor Norman Reedus and chief content officer Scott M. Gimple. “Their journey’s not over,” Reedus, who plays fellow survivor Daryl Dixon, said in an interview with EW. “They will meet down the road. You can pretty much bet all your money.” He did not go into further detail about whether this included a role on the spin-off series featuring Daryl or if it involved another project altogether, saying “I have to just keep my mouth shut.” When pressed if this was true or not, Gimple confirmed, “I love both characters so much that we will be telling stories with each of them moving forward… I’ve never stopped talking to Melissa about this. I’m thrilled at the idea of it and I’m very optimistic for the future of telling some cool Carol stories.”

Image via AMC

McBride was originally set to reprise her character in a spin-off series featuring Carol and Daryl, however logistical issues have prevented this from happening. Along with the announcement that the series would finally wrap up in November this year came the news that a spin-off series would feature McBride and Reedus’ characters in a brand-new journey. “I’m very excited,” McBride said of the original idea, stating, “In playing Carol, and as a viewer of the show, I’ve also long been intrigued with ‘Daryl and Carol,’ and by what so early on between them, even then, felt somehow bound.” Unfortunately, it was then later announced in April that the show would focus solely on Daryl’s journey after McBride had to pull out. “Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time,” a statement from AMC to TVLine said of McBride’s departure from the project. Whilst the new series featuring Reedus’ character went ahead and is set to be released sometime next year, AMC added, “We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

AMC’s The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic series based on a comic book by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. With the collapse of modern civilization, survivors of a zombie apocalypse must not only fight against zombies known as ‘walkers’ but must survive the threat posed by other human survivors as new societies form. The series originally premiered in October 2010, running for eleven seasons and resulting in a number of spin-offs featuring prominent characters, including the new anthology Tales of the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead is streaming on AMC, Netflix, and Binge now.