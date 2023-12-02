In The Walking Dead world where the dead rule the land, humans are not only the driving force of the plot but also the beacons of hope, thanks to their remarkable character development across the show's 11 seasons. Where morality is frequently put to the test and survival is a daily battle, a great character is what this show needs.

As a result, The Walking Dead is full of examples of this type; from a cunning villain to a cowardly priest, they have all gone far in demonstrating their worth to be among the living and their ability to change for the better during difficult times. The following is a ranking of which character had the most redeeming character arc in The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead Release Date October 31, 2010 Cast Norman Reedus, Melissa Suzanne McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Khary Payton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan Main Genre Horror Seasons 11

10 Hershel Greene

Played by Scott Wilson

Initially, Hershel (Scott Wilson) is a stubborn and religious farmer who keeps the walkers in his barn, unable to let go of the belief that they are still somehow part of his family and not truly dead. Nevertheless, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his group's demonstration of the walkers' danger compels Hershel to change his perspective. He gradually aligns himself with Rick and the others, evolving into both a trusted friend and mentor to Rick and the group.

Hershel's optimism takes a devastating blow with the loss of his farm, his loving children, and the amputation of his leg after a walker bite. This transformation leads him to evolve from a man of unwavering faith into a pragmatic and battle-hardened survivor. Hershel's resilience, adaptability, and steadfast moral compass endear him to viewers, making him a beloved character within the series. Yet, his heartbreaking death at the hands of the ruthless Governor (David Morrissey) remains a loss deeply mourned by The Walking Dead fans.

9 Father Gabriel

Played by Seth Gilliam

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) is a man who is ethically troubled and terribly conflicted when he is first introduced to the audience. He hides out in his church and stays away from the outer world because he feels so guilty about what he did wrong to his churchgoers in the first few days of the end of the world. Throughout the series, there are numerous instances where Gabriel's cowardice and profound crisis of faith lead him to make regrettable decisions that result in the loss of lives.

As the series progresses, Gabriel gradually overcomes his initial fears and self-doubt, becoming a valuable member of the group who can handle himself as well as protect others. He also gains the courage to address his past mistakes and actively helps the group survive. His persona represents the conflict between realism and religion in a world where morality is no longer clearly defined.

8 Morgan Jones

Played by Lennie James

Morgan Jones (Lennie James) made his initial appearance in the first season of the show as the person who rescued Rick Grimes. At that time, he was a distraught and mentally unsteady survivor, tormented by grief and guilt due to the loss of his wife, Jenny (Keisha Tillis), who had succumbed to zombification. During subsequent appearances, it becomes evident that Morgan's mental well-being has significantly deteriorated, highlighting the toll that the apocalypse has exacted on the psychological stability of many survivors.

As The Walking Dead goes on, Morgan transitions from a man on the brink of madness to a warrior who seeks peace and non-violence, adopting a philosophy of "all life is precious." He gradually turns into a walking reminder for Rick and others that in this crucial moment, finding serenity and life are important.

7 Negan

Played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan

In Season 7, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) emerges as a brutal villain who infamously uses his barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat, Lucille, to brutally beat Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) to death. His character arc is among the most compelling in the series, showcasing a significant transformation over time. Negan is the formidable leader of the Saviors, wielding absolute power and using violence to maintain control.

Yet, following his capture and imprisonment by Rick and his group, Negan embarks on a period of deep self-reflection, reevaluating his past actions and the repercussions of his authoritarian leadership. During this introspective journey, the connections he forges with fellow survivors, especially Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy), force him to confront his previous persona and question his own beliefs.

6 Carl Grimes

Played by Chandler Riggs

Carl Grimes' (Chandler Riggs) character arc in The Walking Dead is a coming-of-age journey marked by the harsh realities of a post-apocalyptic world. When the series begins, Carl is just a young boy, sheltered from the horrors outside the safety of the group's community. The shift in Carl's character development is profound, starting when he learns to shoot and culminating when he must make the agonizing decision to end his mother's life to prevent her from turning. This transformation takes him from being a carefree child to a responsible young man, burdened with looking after his weary father and infant sister.

Carl often faces a tough choice between holding onto his humanity and making life-or-death decisions. His eventual tragic demise, bitten while saving others, highlights his remarkable transformation, as it underscores the kindness that had come to define him in a world where such qualities were rare and precious.

5 Maggie Greene

Played by Lauren Cohan

At the series' outset, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is one of Hershel’s daughters and a sheltered young farm girl, residing with her family. However, her character undergoes a profound transformation as the series progresses, marked by the devastating losses of her father, Hershel, and her husband, Glenn Rhee. These tragedies serve as pivotal moments that propel Maggie to evolve into a strong and self-reliant survivor.

Maggie's innocence gave way to a newfound sense of determination, marked by her emotional detachment and a calculated approach to decision-making. These traits transformed her into a fearless leader at Hilltop and a fiercely protective mother to her son, Hershel. Maggie's transformation into a leader and a beacon of hope is a significant focal point of the show.

4 Michonne

Played by Danai Gurira

Image via AMC

Notably recognized for her deadly katana prowess, Michonne (Danai Gurira) makes her debut in the second season as a mysterious and solitary character who comes to Andrea's (Laurie Holden) rescue following the farm attack. Michonne's tough and unexpressive nature stems from enduring tough times, including the loss of her son at the start of the apocalypse, which is later revealed on the show.

Yet, as the series progresses, Michonne slowly begins to connect with others, especially with Rick Grimes and his group. She goes through a remarkable transformation, shifting from being emotionally closed off and scarred to becoming an integral part of the community. Over time, she becomes a caring mother figure to Carl and Judith and a trusted leader, especially after Rick's departure from the show.

3 Rick Grimes

Played by Andrew Lincoln

In the first season, viewers were introduced to Rick as a former sheriff's deputy who, after being shot in the line of duty, slipped into a coma. He then woke up a few months later to find himself amidst the apocalypse. Initially, he clings to his strong sense of morality and lawfulness, believing in the preservation of order and societal norms.

However, Rick's character changes remarkably during the course of the show. He changes from a law-abiding vigilante to a pragmatist and resourceful leader, ready to make tough and morally dubious choices in order to secure his group's survival. Despite some of his leadership decisions faltering, Rick's unwavering commitment held the group together amidst trials, including the battle with The Governor, abduction by cannibals, and a crisis of faith in humanity. He successfully prevented a total breakdown and united various communities for a more peaceful future.

2 Carol Peletier

Played by Melissa McBride

When viewers are first introduced to Carol (Melissa McBride) in season 1, she is a timid and abused wife, struggling to assert herself and protect her daughter, Sophia (Madison Lintz). Yet, as the series unfolds, Carol undergoes a profound transformation in the show, shedding her vulnerable and submissive image to become a resolute, self-reliant individual, at times exhibiting a ruthless streak when it comes to protecting both herself and those she cares about.

Moreover, one of the most striking aspects of Carol's character arc is her adaptability and willingness to make tough decisions for the greater good. Furthermore, Carol's evolution from a vulnerable mother has propelled her into a position of dominance among the survivors. Notably, she holds the distinction of being the series' longest-surviving female character, having appeared in every season without fail.

1 Daryl Dixon

Played by Norman Reedus

Image via AMC

When fans first meet Daryl (Norman Reedus) in the show, he is portrayed as a rough and distant survivalist with a penchant for hunting and tracking. The opinions of both reviewers and fans of Daryl are positive. After the first season, Reedus—who had previously been a member of the recurring cast—was promoted to series regular. Thus, as the series progresses, Daryl undergoes significant growth and development.

He transforms from a reclusive and suspicious person with a tragic backstory into an important team player, building strong bonds with all of the other survivors, especially Carol and Rick. He also becomes a moral compass and protector, embodying both the harsh realities of their new world and the enduring hope that humanity can find its way back to civilization. Moreover, beneath his outwardly cold and distant demeanor lies a compassionate heart that genuinely cares for every member of his group. As Beth (Emily Kinney) aptly noted, he is truly the last man standing who has one of the most impressive character arcs in the show.

