While some characters clearly won't be killed off due to their upcoming spin-offs (looking at you, Maggie and Daryl), there are plenty of characters whose lives are up in the air during the final episodes of The Walking Dead.

Set to air on AMC in Fall 2022, Season 11C of TWD is expected to wrap up the current storylines, while hopefully seeing the return of beloved characters. But not everyone will make it out of this apocalypse alive, and only the best will overcome it by the end.

*Warning: this article includes spoilers for The Walking Dead*

Survive: Carol Peletier

Carol has appeared in every single season since the show's start and has experienced losses and gains. She also went from a weak, scared victim to a badass, independent woman over the show's eleven seasons.

While fans can assume Carol makes it to the end due to her portrayer Melissa McBride originally signing on for a spin-off alongside Norman Reedus, that's not the only reason to suspect Carol's survival. Carol appears as one of those characters who are invincible and will most likely remain that way until the series finale.

Won't Survive: Father Gabriel

Throughout Season 11, viewers witnessed the growing friendship between Gabriel and Aaron. The pair ended up on several deadly adventures together, including a guest appearance by a Terminator star, coincidentally, and somehow always made it out alive.

It seems the show may have been setting everyone up for the adventure where one doesn't make it out. While they've both suffered injuries before - Aaron losing his arm and Gabriel losing sight in one eye - for the sake of Aaron's daughter Gracie, it may just be Gabriel who doesn't survive until the end.

Survive: King Ezekiel

Who started out as an iffy character in Season 7 has turned into a fan favorite. King Ezekiel, played by Khary Payton, had to overcome the death of his beloved Tiger Shiva, his breakup with Carol, the death of their adoptive son, and most recently, battling a tumor.

All that pain and suffering is exactly why Ezekiel will come out on top by the end of the series, with his best bud Carol by his side and the memory of all those he's lost.

Won't Survive: Sebastian Milton

Son of The Commonwealth governor Pamela and recruit of Mercer, Sebastian Milton became a character everyone loved to hate in Season 11.

He's spoiled, pompous, and worst of all, out for Daryl. Season 11 needs to see Sebastian's demise, and most fans hope it's at the hand of his enemy Daryl, especially if he's responsible for Rick's disappearance, similarly to the way he is in the comics.

Survive: Negan

Negan is arguably the biggest villain but also the biggest redemption on The Walking Dead. Going from brutally murdering Glenn to saving his son RJ, Negan has remained one of those characters whose life is always up in the air.

Despite Negan's portrayer Jeffrey Dean Morgan signing on for the spin-off Isle of the Dead, it's clear by his kindness toward RJ and Judith, plus his own child now on the way, that Negan will stay a survivor.

Won't Survive: Lydia

Lydia started out as the hated daughter of villain Alpha and eventually became the beloved underdog of the group. Especially Negan, which is exactly why Lydia won't survive until the end.

Negan has experienced plenty of loss in his life - mainly the death of his wife Lucille - but with his own child on the way, it's the perfect way to welcome his new son or daughter while saying goodbye to another child he bonded with.

Survive: Judith Grimes

While The Walking Dead has never been opposed to killing off children, Judith Grimes is one of those characters who's destined to survive.

Born into the apocalypse and suffering the loss of her mother, biological father, older brother, and adoptive father, Judith has already proven to be a survivor and that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to fighting off walkers.

Won't Survive: Gracie

Gracie is the adopted daughter of Aaron after becoming an orphan and being taken to Alexandria. During Season 11 especially, Gracie had quite a few near-death experiences but was always saved by her father.

It seems Season 11 may have been setting viewers up for Gracie's death, the typical formula of The Walking Dead, killing off a child and leaving their father to mourn the loss.

Survive: Rick Grimes

Since Rick has already been shown to be alive to the viewers, presumed dead from the group, and then believed to be alive by Michonne, it's safe to say Rick will be surviving the apocalypse.

Among the several characters fans hope to see return in the final season, Rick's revival is number one on the list and, out of anyone, deserves that happy ending his late son Carl always imagined.

Won't Survive: Lance Hornsby

It's probably more wishful thinking than theory that Lance Hornsby won't survive until the end, but after that creepy Season 11B final scene, it's clear he needs to go.

Whatever it is Hornsby is up to, the group is on to him. Let's just hope they figure out a way to take him down before he has the chance to off the entirety of Oceanside.

