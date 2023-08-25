The Big Picture Lionsgate is releasing The Walking Dead Complete Collection on October 17, featuring all 11 seasons of the popular post-apocalyptic series on Blu-ray and DVD.

The series, which follows the journey of survivors in a world overrun by zombies, has garnered critical acclaim and launched the careers of several actors.

The collection includes special features such as a making-of documentary and a still gallery, and is priced at $209.97 for Blu-ray and $149.98 for DVD.

August 25 marks the anniversary of the apocalyptic Wildfire Virus and Lionsgate is celebrating the (fictional) end of the modern world. The distributor announced the release date for The Walking Dead Complete Collection, a post-apocalyptic package featuring all eleven seasons and 177 episodes of the two-time Emmy-winning AMC hit series on Blu-ray and DVD. Just in time for Halloween, the collection arrives on October 17 with the DVD version available exclusively through Walmart.

Running from 2010 all the way to 2022, The Walking Dead is a grand zombie-infested tale based on the original comics penned by Robert Kirkman. The series follows Rick Grimes, the sheriff's deputy who awakens from a coma to a world brought to its knees by a pandemic that left most either dead or doomed to shamble the Earth as a Walker hungering for flesh and spreading the infection to any left alive. Throughout his journey, Rick assembles an always-evolving group of survivors including Daryl, Morgan, Maggie, Carol, Michonne, Glenn, and his son Carl to not only fight against the undead but other people who've turned to ruthless means. They've battled threats of all kinds, from the charismatic yet cruel Governor to the cannibalistic Terminus group and, of course, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's ruthless bat-wielding Negan and his Saviors, all in the pursuit of finding peace and a new start.

Many different survivors, villains, and more come and go throughout the series, but The Walking Dead is notable for shooting a number of actors into true stardom. Leading The Walking Dead is Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes with some of his most memorable co-stars including the aforementioned Morgan, Melissa McBride as Carol, Norman Reedus as Daryl, Lauren Cohan as Maggie, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Steven Yeun as Glenn, Lennie James as Morgan, and Chandler Riggs as Carl. Thanks to the expansive universe and beloved characters, The Walking Dead has also been able to spin off in multiple directions with Fear the Walking Dead, World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, Dead City, and the upcoming Daryl Dixon and The Ones Who Live.

Image via AMC

Frank Darabont, known for adapting several Stephen King classics like The Shawshank Redemption and The Mist, developed The Walking Dead for television. The show would change hands multiple times with Darabont leaving as showrunner following disputes with AMC, clearing the way for Glen Mazzara, Angela Kang, and current chief content officer for the franchise Scott M. Gimple to lead the show at various points.

What Special Features Appear in The Walking Dead Complete Collection

A special collection wouldn't be complete without some special features and, while there aren't many, those included are massive. In addition to the series itself, fans can also watch a 42-minute making-of documentary on a bonus disc which breaks down how the final season of the long-running series came together. A still gallery also promises to take viewers back through the series with some of its most iconic shots across all eleven seasons. All of this comes in packaging and discs featuring never-before-seen artwork from multi-time Clio Award winner Oliver Barrett.

The Walking Dead Complete Collection comes in at a hefty $209.97 for the Blu-ray and $149.98 for the DVD set. Both will be available on October 17. Check out the trailer for the show's final season below.