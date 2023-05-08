The walkers and the rest of the survivors certainly walked their way into every fan's heart as the post-apocalyptic horror series, The Walking Dead, lived throughout 11 seasons, starting from 2010 until the series finale in 2022. With various spin-offs coming our way, including the release of The Walking Dead: Dead City on June 18, the final season of Fear The Walking Dead on May 14, as well as the still unannounced dates of the Daryl Dixon spin-off and Rick and Michonne's standalone series, fans can now relive all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead, from the beginning. The complete collection of the beloved zombie drama will be available on Blu-ray, releasing July 3 in the United Kingdom.

The Walking Dead: The Complete Series, distributed by Universal Pictures International Entertainment Limited, contains all 11 seasons of the popular television series, including the show's 177 episodes, as well as several featurettes, deleted scenes, and bonus features. The special release also comes with audio commentaries, available for pre-order on Amazon UK. However, apart from the complete Blu-ray collection only available exclusively in the UK, the collection is also limited to only 1,200 copies. But fans can expect further releases in the future (which only time can tell, of course), considering AMC's other popular series have received their respective Blu-ray complete edition box sets in the US, including Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and Better Call Saul.

What Makes The Walking Dead a Good Series?

In the post-apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead, a group of survivors is doing their best to find a safe haven in a nation where zombies have taken over; some of them are even willing to do the unthinkable to survive. Although the zombie genre has only grown in popularity over the past several years, with the latest, The Last of Us, having recently won the hearts of the fans of the genre, The Walking Dead has flourished on its own even with an overly used concept. Though zombie-themed movies have explored how humans react to stress brought on by the apocalypse, The Walking Dead has humanized its characters through their backstories, backed by the stellar performances of the show's cast members.

RELATED: 10 'The Last Of Us' Characters and Their 'Walking Dead' Counterparts

The Walking Dead has also provided viewers with a slew of badass characters, as well as some they'll certainly miss. Characters from The Walking Dead are among the most valiant and endearing of all time. And while the series concluded last year, it won't take long until fans will get to see the spin-offs of some of the fan favorites, including Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Rick (Andrew Lincoln).

Based on a comic series of the same name, The Walking Dead cast members also included Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes, Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, and Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes, among others.

The Walking Dead: The Complete Series set will be available starting on July 3.