‘The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Pens Heartfelt Farewell Letter to Michonne & the Fans

Be aware there are specific spoilers for The Walking Dead S10E13, ‘What We Become’ below.

Well folks, we knew it was coming but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to say goodbye: Danai Gurira has left The Walking Dead. Michonne’s farewell episode ‘What We Become’ aired on Sunday, and while the character lives on to fight another day (a rarity in the Walking Dead world), Gurira has hung up the sword for now, prompting the actress to share a heartfelt letter on social media thanking her fans, crew and castmates.

In ‘What We Become’, Michonne finally learned what audiences have known since the Season 9 finale; Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) didn’t die in that explosion. Of course, fans have been hip to the character’s adventure to come since last year’s finale episode, which saw the longtime series lead fly off in a helicopter with the CRM — a plot reveal that was quickly followed by AMC’s announcement of a Rick-centric solo movie.

In last week’s episode, Michonne found Rick’s cowboy boots on a boat, along with an image of a sketch on a cell phone. The sketch was of her and Judith, adorned with a message in Japanese and Rick’s name. (Per Business Insider’s interview with TWD boss Scott M. Gimple, the message reads “believe a little longer”.) Now Michonne is headed off to find everyone’s favorite zombie-slaying ex-sheriff, a journey that will likely lead her to that Rick Grimes movie.

For now, however, fans have to say goodbye to one of the most beloved and longest-running characters on the show. Additionally, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, both The Walking Dead Season 10 finale and the upcoming spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond have been temporarily postponed. So soothe the burn with Gurira’s sweet farewell letter below.

Is it possible to feel your heart is broken and overwhelmed with love all at once? Leaving Michonne was one of the hardest things I have ever done. I am so grateful for the kindness, beauty, and generosity of love that I have received over the last couple days. I have change and grown living in this role which has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to play. The astounding Walking Dead fandom who supported the characters we created and the world we strived to bring to life are the ones who made this incredible journey. possible. To receive so much love from you means everything to me. Thank you to the amazing cast and crew I had the pleasure and honor to work with to tell this tory. SO many incredible human beings. I leave knowing with every ounce of my being how hard it is to find that type of community and connection. People who have your back, true collaborators who are pursuing the story above all things and who are pouring it out with love and abundance. The balm in it all is this amazing family I have gained. Everyone, from Andy Lincoln to every last faithful fan, everyone is #TWDFamily, and I am so thankful for that family. And I know it never stops. We will continue to grow and be together in various ways along the journey. We have touched each other. And so, it never ends. Thank you so much for the videos and tributes; for all the messages of love and support. For sharing what Michonne meant to you. They have enriched me so much during this difficult time in the world. I cannot express my love and gratitude enough.

Andrew Lincoln shared a sweet and goofy little farewell video of his own, in case you want to get even more excited at the possibility of these two reuniting in the movie.