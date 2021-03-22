AMC’s long-running zombie drama The Walking Dead is coming to an end after Season 11, but much like the titular ghouls, the popular horror franchise is far from finished. In addition to the companion series Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, there are a handful of spinoffs in the works, including one focusing on fan-favorite characters Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) currently set to premiere in 2023.

Speaking with Collider’s Steve Weintraub about his upcoming Amazon animated series Invincible, The Walking Dead co-creator and renowned comic book writer Robert Kirkman shared some details about the slate of upcoming projects in his massively successful zombie universe, beginning with some of the plans for the recently announced anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. Kirkman revealed that the spinoff will have shorter seasons than the flagship series and it's being worked on now:

"I can say that it’s definitely not going to be 16 episodes… But it’ll be a smaller season, it’s very much underway… I mean, we’re hopeful that it’ll last past the first season. There’s not any kind of cap on what we’re doing, we’re just trying to make the best season possible to begin with and see how things go from there. I think it’s a tremendous opportunity to explore many different aspects of the Walking Dead universe, to be able to jump forward and backward in time, and also do things that are much different than what we’ve done on The Walking Dead thus far. So I think it’ll be a really cool show, but we’re gonna see how things go."

Arguably the spinoff fans are most eager to hear about are the continued adventures of Daryl and Carol, and while Kirkman couldn’t divulge much, he did indicate that the show is still very much on track to begin production after Season 11 of The Walking Dead wraps:

"All I’ll say is that Carol and Daryl are very much a huge part of the 11th season of the show, and the 11th season of the show is an expanded season that is much longer than past seasons of the show have been. And so [showrunner Angela Kang] and everybody is hard at work on that right now, and the Carol and Daryl spinoff is something that I think will ramp up in production closer to the end of the 11th season of the show, which we are very much knee-deep in right now."

When asked if the Daryl & Carol show had a title yet, Kirkman coyly deflected, saying, “I think the rhyming ‘Daryl and Carol’ is great. ‘Daryl and Carol and Carol and Daryl and Carol,’ it’s great. Look, there’s the theme song right there. Does it need another title? Maybe not.” Looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer for an official title reveal on that one.

Finally, Kirkman teased that a Walking Dead spinoff in another language, set in a different part of the globe, might be in the works:

COLLIDER: Something that I’ve wondered about is, have you guys ever talked about doing a Walking Dead series in another language, in another part of the globe? I know Fear the Walking Dead did a little bit of Mexico and stuff, but I’m talking about The Walking Dead: Spain, or The Walking Dead: Paris. Something along those lines, where it’s a completely different country and different language

KIRKMAN: Yeah, I will answer that question by looking silently over my coffee cup. (sips coffee) It’s entirely possible.

COLLIDER: Right. So this could be something coming?

KIRKMAN: (laughs) Could be! Could be.

COLLIDER: I don’t know, I think that could actually be really cool.

KIRKMAN: I think it will be! Possibly! Maybe! We’ll see.

You can watch the clip above to see the way Kirkman answers this, and check back soon for the full interview. Invincible premieres March 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

