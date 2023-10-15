The Big Picture Carol Peletier, played by Melissa McBride, is set to make a comeback in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 finale before reprising her role in the second season titled The Book of Carol.

Carol's character arc has been compelling, as she transformed from a meek survivor to a battle-hardened warrior in the post-apocalyptic wasteland.

The article speculates on where Carol's storyline might lead, including her role in The Commonwealth, potential alliances or conflicts, and her evolution as a character.

Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) has been missing from the world of The Walking Dead since the flagship show concluded last year, but this is about to change with the announcement Killer Carol is returning to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in the Season 1 finale. Carol will make a cameo appearance in the popular AMC drama’s finale before reprising the role of the fan favorite character full-time in the second season, which will be called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol. This is exciting news for fans who've stayed with The Walking Dead since the very beginning and it's sure to offer viewers another interesting expansion of Daryl Dixon.

Carol’s character arc on The Walking Dead is perhaps the most compelling, grim and plausible of all the show’s main characters. The once-meek Carol was never your archetypal post-apocalyptic badass, like the Samurai-wielding Michonne (Danai Gurai). But that all changed over the course of the series with her emerging as a battle-hardened warrior with an occasionally violent adapt-or-die approach to protecting her friends and surviving a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City have been a return to form for the apocalyptic franchise with both shows praised for leaner storylines, a sharper focus and interesting new characters. The dynamic Carol can only elevate the fantastic spin-off show to even greater heights. But where did we leave off with her?

Where Did We Leave Carol in ‘The Walking Dead’?

The last time we saw Carol she had supplanted Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) as the one of the new leaders of the advanced state of The Commonwealth and was enjoying her new role. How long can Carol put her impressive infiltration and killer skills behind her for a desk job? It also looked like there might be a reconciliation with her former squeeze King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and whether they resumed their relationship will in all probability remain a mystery as Daryl Dixon progresses. Viewers watched as a misty-eyed Carol let Daryl ride off into the sunset in search of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne in the series finale, “Rest in Peace.” At last, Carol and the surviving characters might be able to take a breath and enjoy some peace and relative stability.

How long can peace last in this brutal world? At some point Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) would part ways with The Commonwealth and head to The Big Apple for their own spin-off show. Carol was understandably distraught losing Daryl and without Rick and Michonne, this would be the first time she was in a position of power without the formidable support she once had. The last time we got a mention of Carol was when Daryl spoke briefly to her via radio in the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Before radio static interrupted their chat, Carol mentioned someone had come back. Is it Morgan (Lennie James), Rick or Michonne? Or has Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Civic Republic Military learned of The Commonwealth?

RELATED: 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Is Taking Full Advantage of a New Location

Where Will Carol Fit into ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’?

Image via AMC

The Book of Carol has religious connotations suggesting Daryl Dixon will continue to explore themes of faith and spirituality heading into its second year. It implies Carol won’t only have a substantial role in the show, she will become an integral part of the broader universe. This makes narrative sense when you examine how power grabbing and reestablishing infrastructures across America and Europe have become significant parts of the spin-off shows.

In Dead City, enigmatic villain The Dama (Lisa Emery) gave Negan an offer he literally could not refuse — unite New York City and be an indomitable force. Is it possible she has connections to a global entity like The CRM? New Babylon bounty hunter Perlie (Gauis Charles) chose to stay quiet regarding New York, only to be surprised by his community already having knowledge of how The Dama was utilizing the dead as a resource.Could it indicate an information network has been enabled by The CRM? Viewers have seen the reach of the organization extend to Europe and an exchange-system exists within smaller communities (like Jadis’s) so it isn’t outside the realm of possibility The Dama is under their thumb. Which brings us to Carol and The Commonwealth.

The setting of Daryl Dixon’s second season is unknown, but fingers crossed they keep the action in France (maybe?) or another part of Europe (maybe Ireland?). Daryl’s voice recording and his revelations about The Commonwealth are going to come back to haunt him. Antagonistic organization The Power of the Living and Madame Genet (Anna Charrier) share very similar tactics to how The CRM conduct experiments, operate and traffic people as living subjects. They are definitely aware of each other's existence. Is this how Carol will be brought back into the fold? Form an alliance with The Commonwealth or capture Carol and keep her as leverage against Daryl? Unless Carol rides in to rescue him? It doesn't seem likely Carol will bend the knee to Genet or give in to her demands.

Who Will Carol Be in ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’?

Image via AMC

Carol's evolution is what reached people on a massive scale, and many consider her an equal to other top-tier characters like Rick and Michonne. How can we forget her mercilessly cold assault liberating her friends from The Terminus cannibal ghouls? Or how she single-handedly took out devolved bandits The Wolves? Or stand-out episode "The Same Boat" with her pitted against who-she-might-become Paula (Alicia Witt) in a disused slaughterhouse and losing herself in her need for revenge against Alpha (Samantha Morton). Carol has evolved more than any other in the entire franchise and the complexity and humanity she brings to the role is what makes her so brilliant and beloved by fans. Carol will be different the next time fans meet her. She'll be arriving with a powerful community behind her, this doesn't mean Killer Carol can't re-emerge in Daryl Dixon and remind fans of what she does best.