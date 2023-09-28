Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Voyaging beyond apocalyptic America, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon doesn't only step onto French soil, but also immerses itself into the vast possibilities that this new world opens up. While retaining its sinister tone, Daryl’s spinoff cranks up the surrealistic aspect of the apocalypse, particularly in Episode 3, "Paris Sera Toujours Paris" which translates to "Paris Will Always Be Paris." As the title suggests, this episode plays with the rich artistic and literary history of Paris. It incorporates elements that you could only imagine existing in a place known for being the hotspot for young artisans trying to innovate and change the world. With more creative minds coalescing into one place, there are bound to be more creative (or just bizarre) situations arising. Daryl Dixon harnesses these ideas and embellishes the already horrific journey Norman Reedus' Daryl is on, creating surrealist moments that jolt us out of the world we know.

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Gets Out of Its Comfort Zone

Nearly every long-standing franchise escalates the wackiness and creativity of their ideas, but The Walking Dead seemed to have delayed this transition until the recent influx of highly anticipated spinoff shows. Armed with a tonal shift, Daryl Dixon slowly introduces unfamiliar and strange concepts until it just dives into the realm of surrealism in Episode 3. The absolutely haunting walker orchestra feels like it was pulled straight out of the later Purge films. We also come across it in the most jarring way possible. Expecting to meet a reliable confidant of the Abbey, the classical sound of "Bolero" coupled with the titillating scene of the eccentric character conducting an auditorium of tied-up walkers was a shock, to say the least.

Similarly, as the group eventually reaches their destination, we are met with the dimly lit scene of the Parisian catacombs. After having just traveled through a brightly lit graveyard, this set evoked some serious horror vibes, complete with an eerie score. But unlike the many instances where characters approaching a death-ridden environment is only ever imagined as a bad omen, this particular catacomb led into a lively underground nightclub. It's once again a surreal and jarring experience, reminding us that we are no longer in America.

It feels a bit like a European version of Orientalism: the further away from home base, the crazier things can get. As Sister Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) describes, the Parisian streets were filled with artists, musicians, and students who dreamed of "reinventing the world." This view of Paris was certainly capitalized on by the show, as a walker orchestra could only be imagined by someone with a passionate love for classical music and innovation. As such, since the show features an apocalyptic France, the spinoff can get away with most out-of-pocket concepts without falling into the Emily in Paris trap. That is, it cannot be flawed for its inaccuracies in representing Parisian culture since there isn't quite an apocalyptic Paris to compare it to.

Daryl Dixon essentially has free rein to translate the most insane ideas onto the screen which is what truly sets the spinoff apart from The Walking Dead. Although the walker orchestra and the underground nightclub seem like random concepts born out of a late-night meeting, it feels like the show is trying to prove that we are finally free from the clutches of repetitiveness. Even Reedus found himself "saying some of the same lines over and over" in the original show, but now that they're "not following anything," the franchise has the potential to thrive again. Surrealism is breathing new life into the dead.

'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Gives Walkers an Upgrade

Even the walkers are getting a makeover. For the longest time, walkers were a mere inconvenience, or even tool, for most of the characters in the original series. They found their footing again in Season 11 with the tentative introduction of variant walkers who had developed some level of mental awareness to throw stones or climb obstacles. But Daryl Dixon walkers can only be measured on a completely different scale. We met the Burner variant in Episode 1, completely taking us and Daryl by surprise as steam rose where their skin made contact.

But Episode 3 included a terrifying sequence that re-introduced child walkers and highlighted the dangers of fighting against Burners. As Daryl desperately keeps the Burner away from him, smoke billows from its ghastly skin, creating an even more surreal atmosphere. You can only really compare it to The Walking Dead Season 1 walkers: they're unexpected, unpredictable, and unnerving. The same feeling is evoked when we see Genet's (Anne Charrier) team's experimental walkers that have unprecedented levels of strength and ferocity. It's framed as if they are planning to use the walkers as weapons, a concept that has only really been seen with Alpha and the Whisperers, but absolutely not to the same degree.

Daryl Dixon's Spinoff Plays With French History

With France being a major artistic and literary hub, adding in references to classical figures and works evokes a strange combination of nostalgia, elegance, and dread. Amalgamating the inspirations of the past with the apocalyptic present was a major contributor to the surrealism in the third Daryl Dixon episode. Walking through the Pere Lachaise cemetery, home of the graves of Proust and de la Fontaine, was also a unique experience. When Daryl points out the graves of American rockstar Jim Morrison, there is a sense of dreary comradery kindled, as familiar and unfamiliar worlds collide.

A similar feeling is evoked when the famous painting, "The Water Lilies," reminds Daryl of home. Balancing between newness and familiarity, this episode creates the perfect foundation for the more dramatic and ridiculous scenes depicted. Everything weaves into this carefully crafted package of fantastical ideas among grounded dialogue. This take on the apocalypse and how it interacts with the resilience of Parisian culture creates a dynamic and rewarding atmosphere that we can eagerly entrench ourselves in for the rest of the season.