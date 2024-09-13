The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is about to return with an explosive second season, and AMC just released a new trailer to give audiences a sneak peek of what's to come for the protagonist played by Norman Reedus. Titled The Book of Carol, the second installment will shine the spotlight on the unpredictable character brought to life on the screen by Melissa McBride. The stakes have never been hired for the duo, in a post-apocalyptic world that continues to find ways of killing the brave survivors of the virus.

The new trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon shows Carol locked inside a car while an angry group of walkers waits for her on the outside. Dixon himself can be seen fighting against the tireless walkers with an ax. The series is scheduled to return to AMC on September 29, almost a year after the spin-off made its debut. The main cast of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon also includes Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and Anne Charrier.

After The Walking Dead saw massive viewership numbers during the first years of its extensive run, AMC knew they had a hit on their hands. The studio quickly looked for ways to expand the franchise based on the comic books by Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore. Fear the Walking Dead was the first spin-off released under the banner of the franchise. The show followed a dysfunctional family who start their journey in Los Angeles while trying to survive the walkers' attacks.

Daryl's Story Expands the 'Walking Dead' Universe

Norman Reedus' performance as Daryl Dixon was beloved by fans of The Walking Dead, which is why the network decided to eventually develop an entire series centered around the character. The actor has also starred in projects such as The Bikeriders and Triple 9. But Reedus keeps finding his way back to the character he portrayed for the first time more than a decade ago. Thankfully, the first installment of this journey was a success.

The last season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon saw the titular character arriving in France without having any idea of how he got there in the first place. In the universe of the successful television series, France is believed to be the place where the zombie virus first started. Dixon would eventually cross paths with Isabelle Carriere, a member of a progressive religious group. With no initial plan to guide him, Daryl fought to fight his way home in yet another acclaimed spin-off for the Walking Dead franchise.

You can check out the new trailer for the second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon below, before the series returns to AMC on September 29:

Daryl's journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. Release Date October 1, 2023 Cast Norman Reedus , Gilbert Glenn Brown , Avant Strangel , Adam Nagaitis Main Genre Horror Seasons 2

