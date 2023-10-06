The Big Picture The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has become the most viewed premiere and season in AMC+ history, surpassing The Walking Dead: Dead City.

The show is set in a post-apocalyptic France, with Daryl Dixon navigating the zombie-infested ruins of Paris and forming new alliances.

The Walking Dead universe will expand further with the upcoming series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

Apocalypses and the end of the world always make for somber, bleak viewing, however, as with the success of The Walking Dead, they can command a loyal following. In the aftermath of the original series, AMC had commissioned a number of spin-offs to keep audiences hooked to this universe and so far it has paid off. One of the most anticipated spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, has premiered, bringing back fan-favorite Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). The new series has gone on to make AMC+ history as its most viewed premiere and season ever.

Set in a post-apocalyptic France, the series has moved past another spin-off, The Walking Dead: Dead City as the most viewed premiere of all time. In lieu of three weeks of streaming data, the series is also set to become the most viewed season of any show on AMC+. Daryl Dixon has enjoyed successive weekly growth in viewership. The fourth episode of the show delivered 1.1 million viewers on AMC as the show looks to air its final two episodes of its first season.

Daryl Dixon is set across the Atlantic with Reedus' Daryl whisked away from the Commonwealth and brought to France. Surrounded by the crumbling ruins of what used to be thriving Paris and France at large, Daryl seeks to engineer new bonds and alliances even as he seeks to explore zombie-infested Europe. Series' star Romain Levi while speaking to Collider's Collider's Christina Radish, offered thoughts on the Parisian makeover for the show. "It’s amazing, really," Levi told Radish. "I was shocked by the work they did. It looked so real. It brings a weird feeling to see that. I’m a Parisian and I’ve always lived in Paris, so to see Paris like that, in a way, made me sad, to tell you the truth. When you see Paris destroyed like that, there is a feeling of how life might be later. So, it created something a bit sad."

'The Ones Who Live' Expands TWD Universe Next Year

The latest leg of Daryl's zombie slaying existence will be seen when Daryl Dixon returns this Sunday for its fifth episode. AMC will be bringing a special advance screening of the Daryl Dixon season finale to New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 12. The Walking Dead universe will, however, continue to expand with The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. The new series premieres next year on AMC and AMC+.

New episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon arrive every Sunday on AMC and AMC+. Check out the trailer below.