Following The Walking Dead's end in 2022, the universe continues to expand. A spinoff of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) titled The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is slated for 2024, as well as Season 2 of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan)'s spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City. Next up is the highly-anticipated Daryl Dixon spinoff The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon with Norman Reedus reprising his role as the titular tough guy. The cross-bow-wielding bad boy finds himself in unchartered territory, washed ashore in France with little recollection of how he got there. The series, which has already been renewed for a Season 2, has seen many changes since its announcement back in 2020, with The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang stepping away from the project. As it turns out, the show was supposed to look completely different, with the series originally being pitched as the Daryl and Carol show, following Norman Reedus’ and Melissa McBride’s characters respectively. So what happened?

'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Was Supposed To Be About Carol and Daryl

Carol and Daryl have both been constant figures in The Walking Dead universe. The two formed a sibling-like relationship throughout the series, so the Daryl and Carol adventures seem like an obvious choice for a spinoff. So obvious, in fact, that the original idea for the spinoff was explored in 2018, back when The Walking Dead was in Season 9. Reedus has opened up regarding the original idea for the then-untitled Daryl and Carol spin-off. Described as a road trip-like adventure, the series would have followed the two traversing America… which, while still exploring the larger The Walking Dead universe, does sound far from the European adventure that Daryl is set to embark on. The road trip seed was planted back in the flagship series’ Season 10 premiere, where our dynamic duo talked of a motorcycle road trip to New Mexico. That storyline, sadly, has yet to come to fruition.

Almost out of nowhere, in 2022, it was confirmed that Carol would not be returning alongside her bestie in the upcoming spinoff, with Melissa McBride having walked away from the project. Her reason was that relocating to Europe wouldn’t have been practical for her at the time, especially since she’d already uplifted her family to move to Georgia for 11 Seasons of The Walking Dead. In a recent turn of events, however, the idea of Carol and Daryl reuniting in the show seems more and more likely.

Is Carol in ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'?

Just as we had come to accept that the spinoff would be a solo outing for Daryl Dixon, Reedus’ The Walking Dead co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan teased a reunion between the platonic power couple on his social media. Taking to Twitter, Morgan commented that it’s “great seeing these two together,” accompanied by a photo that seemingly confirms the two characters reuniting for Daryl Dixon. While there is still no official confirmation by the AMC, it does seem that Melissa McBride is likely to feature in the show, though probably in a significantly smaller capacity than originally planned.

The trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon doesn't include footage of Carol, meaning her involvement is likely very minimal. The two characters are great together, but there’s something interesting about seeing Daryl on his own and completely out of his element. It’s also refreshing to see a solo character story, with plenty of ensemble adventures in The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, and a plethora of buddy-up storylines in the next chapter of The Walking Dead universe, with The Walking Dead: Dead City and the upcoming Rick and Michonne's upcoming adventures. Focusing on Daryl should allow for some great character development, but fingers crossed we do get to see some Carol along the way!

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Was Supposed To Tie Back Into ‘The Walking Dead’

So, Daryl Dixon has seen a change in showrunner, location, and main cast, but there is one other massive change that has impacted the spinoff, one so big that it seemingly took Norman Reedus himself by surprise. Speaking with EW Live, the Daryl actor confessed that the original plan for the series conceived back in 2018, was to have Daryl and Carol depart The Walking Dead as they embarked on the road trip adventure we discussed earlier. The two could return to the Hilltop from time to time for brief storylines in the main show, before heading back on the road to continue their spinoff. Reedus stated that he “didn’t know the flagship would end,” admitting that continuing the franchise in his own spinoff, rather than it running parallel to the main show, was a daunting prospect.

With The Walking Dead now in the rearview mirror, showrunner David Zabel (who stepped in once Kang departed the series) no longer has to worry about tying the continuing adventures of Daryl Dixon back to its mother show, something that would be significantly difficult to do once the spinoff's location was shifted to Paris. With a Season 2 already confirmed, it’s clear that the fan-favorite character may be stuck abroad for quite some time. When The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon finally hits our screens next month, it will follow a very different storyline than originally promised. Despite the flip-flopping confirmation of Carol’s involvement in the show, Daryl Dixon is shaping up to be an exciting continuation of the apocalyptic franchise. After the universal success of The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1, Daryl’s Parisian adventures should certainly give us something to get excited about!