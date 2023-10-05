The Big Picture The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon takes viewers to a bleak and devastated post-apocalyptic France, where even Paris has been completely destroyed.

Actor Romain Levi, a native Parisian, felt a profound sadness seeing his hometown depicted in such a horrific state in the show.

Despite the darkness, there is still hope in Daryl Dixon, as the birth of Laurent offers potential immunity and the chance for Paris and France to rebuild in the future.

Zombie apocalypses are almost always bleak and The Walking Dead is no exception. The series is no stranger to showing heart-wrenching character deaths and crumbling ruins of once-thriving locales. That sentiment remains true for its latest spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Set in a post-apocalyptic France, the series shows the fan-favorite Daryl (Norman Reedus) traverse the land after being brought over from the Commonwealth, making new allies as he tries to find a way back home. Along the way, Daryl is brought to ground zero of the Wildfire Virus itself - Paris. While speaking with Collider's Christina Radish, star Romain Levi discussed how it felt seeing his home in such a horrific state.

The entirety of France is battered and broken in Daryl Dixon with only the slightest glimpse of hope that humanity can endure. Worst of all is what happened to Paris, which was caught completely off guard and left utterly decimated with even the Eiffel Tower, the symbol of the city, appearing lifeless. Levi, who plays the villainous Power of the Living member Stéphane Codron, is one of many new and talented faces Reedus is working with in his European adventure. He's also a native Parisian who has never lived outside the City of Love. Simply seeing a rendition of his city as a shell of its former self left him sorrowful.

"It’s amazing, really," Levi told Radish. "I was shocked by the work they did. It looked so real. It brings a weird feeling to see that. I’m a Parisian and I’ve always lived in Paris, so to see Paris like that, in a way, made me sad, to tell you the truth. When you see Paris destroyed like that, there is a feeling of how life might be later. So, it created something a bit sad." In Daryl Dixon, however, hope still exists. Laurent's birth means potential immunity which could secure a future for humanity, and Paris in particular. "At the same time, what I really like with the show is that, even if it’s very dark and you see that Paris is destroyed, there still is hope there. Maybe one day Paris and France will be better again."

Image via AMC

'Daryl Dixon' Lives and Dies By Its New Setting

Taking the apocalypse to France where it all began has breathed new life into The Walking Dead. The show finally acknowledges the virus's origins and has earned praise from critics for creating something that is new but will still feel familiar to any fans of the original show. In general, the spinoffs have brought the franchise back in good graces thanks to taking risks with the setting, story, and fan-favorite characters. Before Reedus and his new nun allies were roaming the ruins of Paris, The Walking Dead: Dead City set Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) loose amid the New York skyscrapers, beating out the original series to become the network's most-watched premiere in the process. Both series will look to keep building on their settings as they've both been renewed for a second season.

