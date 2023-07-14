AMC's The Walking Dead universe is officially two months away from crossing the ocean and exploring the post-apocalyptic reality of France with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. One of many planned spinoffs of the long-running zombie series, this latest installment will reintroduce fans to the beloved Daryl (Norman Reedus) in a fish out of water story as he not only ends up in a new place, but an entirely new country separated from his allies. He'll finally start his new journey on September 10 and a new set of images teases the many new faces he'll meet along the way.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon catches up with Daryl after he set off on his own path from his fellow The Walking Dead survivors. His path leads him out to sea where he ends up lost and eventually washes ashore in France. Struggling to piece together how or why he got there, he makes his way across the country which has been damaged, but not yet broken by the apocalypse. It's a fresh start of sorts for Daryl who has no idea how to navigate the country or get back home for that matter. As he's forced to make new allies to survive and becomes familiar with France, his ultimate plan only becomes more complicated over time.

As the images show, Daryl has a lot of exploring to do and a lot of new faces to meet. One image reveals the convent which a previous teaser revealed was where he would receive aid in his weakened state following his fateful trip across the ocean. Other shots, meanwhile, show the reality of this apocalypse-torn France. While some areas have been reclaimed by nature allowing for peaceful horse and buggy strolls, the cities themselves look like warzones with fires raging and Walkers rising from the smoke. It's just as dangerous as ever for Daryl, but he and his allies will come armed and ready to take on whatever threats await.

Image via AMC

RELATED: 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Just Set Up the Most Terrifying Cliffhanger

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Features a New Cast for a New Country

With a new country comes an entirely new cast whom Reedus will join in his European adventure, including Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, and Romain Levi. Originally, Melissa McBride was meant to co-star with Reedus in the spinoff before exiting the series in order to take some time off from the franchise. According to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who has his own ongoing spinoff with Lauren Cohen in The Walking Dead: Dead City, the post-apocalyptic besties may not be separated after all as behind-the-scenes photos showed Reedus and McBride back together again on set, meaning a big surprise could await in the spinoff.

Demand for The Walking Dead is still high even after the parent series drew to a close and its first spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, is nearing its end as well. Dead City kicked off as a ratings juggernaut, scoring the most-watched series premiere in AMC+'s history. The network is likely hoping they can repeat history with Daryl Dixon, but they also have another show on the way with The Walking Dead: Summit following Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) to keep the undead train rolling for the foreseeable future.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, September 10. Check out the new images below.