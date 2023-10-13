The Big Picture In the Season 1 finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl opens up about his relationship with his father and reveals his grandfather's connection to Normandy.

Fans of the show will be excited to know that Carol Peletier, played by Melissa McBride, will be making an appearance in the Season 1 finale and will be a part of the second season of the spin-off.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spin-off was initially planned to be a joint project with Daryl and Carol, but Melissa McBride temporarily stepped away before returning for the upcoming season.

It’s been an emotionally, mentally, and physically draining ride for Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon during the first season of his spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and on Sunday, things are coming to an end — for now at least. After mysteriously washing up on the beaches of France at the beginning of the season, Daryl has had his life flipped upside down with not only new threats but also an entirely new sea of faces. As the finale, titled “Coming Home,” prepares for its arrival on AMC and AMC+ this Sunday, October 15, Collider has an exclusive clip of a touching moment between Daryl and one of his new allies.

While The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has introduced us to a plethora of new characters, there’s one in particular who has begun to grow a strong bond with the zombie hunter — Clémence Poésy’s Isabelle. In the clip, the pair can be seen working on the engine of a run-down vehicle. Both sharing memories of repairing cars with their fathers, Daryl opens up about the tumultuous relationship that he had with his dad. We then come to find out that Daryl’s grandfather was part of the WWII invasion on the beaches of Normandy where he didn’t make it out alive — mirroring Daryl’s own journey overseas but hopefully with a different outcome.

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding Daryl Dixon since the series broke AMC’s record for the most-viewed premiere of all time. With NYCC in full swing, audiences were given the most exciting news that they could hope for — Melissa McBride will be finally reprising her role of Carol Peletier in the second season which will be titled, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol. Perhaps the most joyous part for Daryl and Carol stans who’ve been waiting for the dynamic duo to reunite is that they won’t need to hold their breath for very long as it’s been confirmed that Carol will be making an appearance in the Season 1 finale.

The Journey of Melissa McBride

When The Walking Dead wrapped after 11 seasons last year, the folks behind the series set it up for a handful of spin-offs. So far, we’ve seen Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan’s Negan and Maggie, respectively, in The Walking Dead: Dead City, and, in February, the ongoing love story of Andrew Lincoln’s Rick and Danai Gurira’s Michonne Grimes will return to screens in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Daryl’s spin-off was a long time coming and, at first, it was meant to be shared with his bestie, Carol. Unfortunately, things didn’t play out quite the way that they were planned with McBride stepping away from the project. Though fans were red with anger, back in June, Morgan delivered some hopeful news that McBride may be returning after all. Finally, the time has come as the zombie-killing-buds will be back in action in the sophomore season.

Check out the clip for the Season 1 finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon below before the episode airs on October 15.