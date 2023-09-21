Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl DixonAs The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon further explores ground zero of the apocalypse, the stakes slowly start to rise, and huge revelations are made. Episode 2 introduces a shattering sequence that holds profound consequences for, yes, the characters in the show, but also The Walking Dead franchise. We tread onto the foreign lands of France alongside Daryl (Norman Reedus) and his new traveling companions Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), Sister Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) and Sister Sylvie (Laika Blanc Francard). Meanwhile, snippets of Isabelle's chaotic backstory are revealed throughout the episode, offering new insight into the Abbey's religious beliefs and the credibility of ending the outbreak.

Episode 2 of Daryl Dixon's Spinoff Gave Us Apocalypse Ground Zero

As Paris succumbs to the outbreak, The Walking Dead finally gives us horror vibes. Without any warning, we witness Isabelle trying to flee the havoc with her companion, Quinn (Adam Nagaitis), and sister, Lily (Faustine Koziel). Their escape leads them to a gas station where they find out Lily is pregnant, causing Quinn to want to abandon her, but instead, Isabelle promptly steals his car and abandons him. On the way to finding refuge, Isabelle and her sister come across the flashing lights of an ambulance. When they realize it is filled with walkers, they hurry back into the car, but Lily doesn't make it without getting bitten. As ground zero for the apocalypse, they don't know the consequences of getting bitten yet, prompting them to continue their journey without a hitch.

Eventually, they find the nuns at the Abbey of Saint Bernadette, who benevolently take them in. Lily slowly begins to feel the effects of the fever that accompany a walker bite, indicating her eventual death and reanimation. Alongside the nuns and Father Père Jean (Hugo Dillon), Isabelle helps to deliver the baby but after the pushing and the infection leeches her strength, Lily passes away during childbirth. As Father Père Jean prepares the equipment for an emergency C-section, we watch the gripping sequence of Lily's fingers twitching and Isabelle's hope being quickly dashed as she hears a growl. With pearly white eyes, Lily has fully reanimated and is forced into restraints, allowing the panicked crew to delicately pull out a small baby boy from her open uterus... Laurent.

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’s Laurent Is Similar to ‘The Last of Us’ Ellie

With a birth that echoes the circumstance of Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) birth in The Last of Us, in that both Ellie and Laurent were born from infected mothers, there is a chance that the implications of it may be similar. Laurent's potential immunity to the walker virus signals the possibility that the outbreak's end could happen on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. As such, this means the nuns’ belief of him being the savior of the apocalypse is not unsubstantiated and their extensive lengths to nurture and protect him are completely validated. Being introduced to the mysterious child prodigy with such peculiar mannerisms and way of speaking was a bizarre experience, to say the least. As fervent and authentic as the nuns' beliefs were, religious terminology like "prophecy" and "messiah," coupled with the phrase "everything happens for a reason," gave the theory less credibility. Through our perspective as the audience, we knew there had to be a piece of the puzzle missing, but it definitely made sense why Daryl instantly called BS. The second episode grounds these theories and has thrilling ramifications of if and how the outbreak may end.

'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's Sister Isabelle and Laurent Have a Surprising Connection

This flashback doesn't only reveal the details around Laurent's birth, but also Isabelle's direct relation to him. Finding out she is his aunt explains the explicit protectiveness she has for him, especially knowing that he is the last remaining remnant of her sister she has. It also foreshadows potential conflicts that can arise later in the season. It is safe to assume that the "nurturing" and "guidance" he will receive in Paris from the Abbey's leader, the Buddhist monk, will likely be along the lines of blood draws and experimentation. Whether Isabelle is aware of this or not is difficult to tell. However, it does raise questions on if she will have issues with it when the time comes.

Additionally, his potential immunity status invites the possibility of the French labs discovering this and pursuing him for their own experimentation. As ground zero for the apocalypse and the variant walkers, the French labs would most definitely have a keen interest in Laurent's backstory. Since their first attempt at meddling with the walkers led to variants (whether that was a mistake or was purposeful remains to be seen), it is likely that their involvement with Laurent's potential immunity doesn't bode well for the other characters. The first episode's final scene also revealed that certain groups in France were continuing these experiments on walkers, led by the mysterious Genet (Anne Charrier). Considering their access to naval transport and high-quality technology, they will most likely be a formidable foe later in the season, threatening the safety of Laurent and what he represents for The Walking Dead universe.

How Will Laurent's Reveal Impact Daryl?

At this moment in the series, Daryl is completely ignorant of the truth behind Laurent's birth and its subsequent consequences. The only reason he is escorting the band of nuns to Paris is to ultimately return home. But will his priorities change if and when he finds out that Laurent actually has the substantiated potential to free his loved ones from the clutches of the apocalypse? With The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon renewed for Season 2, there is a high likelihood of Daryl changing course and committing to the nuns' cause. This also makes it less likely that the outbreak's potential end, as mentioned above, would be happening anytime soon.

On top of that, throughout the first and second episodes, we see Daryl slowly bonding with Laurent, as he did with his nephew and niece back home. With his connection with children in mind, the same potential conflicts that shroud Isabelle's future storyline could translate to his own. He may not be accepting of experiments performed on Laurent, and we have 11 seasons worth of examples of what Daryl does when he feels as if his loved ones are threatened. Laurent's reveal foreshadows extensive trouble later in the season, especially if more powerful players like the French labs or gurriers find out his origins.