Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: Daryl DixonFollowing one of The Walking Dead's most successful and popular characters, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon ventures into new territory with more purposeful pacing and deliberate storytelling. Norman Reedus' Daryl finds himself in the sinister new land of apocalyptic France, meeting exciting new characters with idiosyncrasies and ways of life that we haven't seen before in the franchise. After only two episodes, the show has already created a unique tone for itself, and unfortunately, the titular character of Daryl himself has been left a little to the wayside. In light of all the fun and engaging elements, Daryl's story hasn't really been expanded upon yet. The show's new slow-burn approach to character and world building is a major contributor to this, and so far it has been paying off. So really, it's actually not a bad thing that Daryl isn't very interesting in his own spinoff... it's kind of hilarious.

Daryl Dixon's Storyline in His Own 'Walking Dead' Spinoff Is Bland

Featuring an abundance of exciting and fresh elements in his spinoff, Daryl is simply being overshadowed for the time being. The first two episodes of the series have introduced benevolent killer nuns, a peculiar child messiah, bandit children who are stationed at a preschool, gurriers with a hefty dose of bloodlust, and an unknown higher power who dabbles in walker experimentation. Each new group brings thrilling backstories and a delicious rise in stakes, giving us the perfect combination of anticipation and gore. With the second episode, "Allouete," giving us a taste of what facing the horrors of apocalypse ground zero was like, there's also a re-invigoration of interest in the outbreak itself. Shrouded by all this newness, Daryl really just feels like an accessory to the opposing forces at play here. He doesn't even know the entire story surrounding the significance of safely escorting Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) to the Buddhist monk in Paris. The reveal of Laurent's birth truly pushed Daryl out of the limelight, emphasizing how small of a pawn he is in his own spinoff. Daryl has turned into the "something old" in the developing marriage of all these new elements.

But, we have followed Daryl's journey on The Walking Dead for 11 seasons and in his character-centric episode in The Walking Dead: Origins. So his familiar face among the rubble of unfamiliarity helps us navigate this morbid French landscape, and it's new apocalyptic politics. We face each unknown potential enemy or friend alongside Daryl as he becomes the guiding beacon for us. As helpful and integral as this is for the beginning of the show, it also makes him a little bit bland in comparison to everything else. It also doesn't help that at this point, we already know a lot more than him, including the presence of the mysterious foe, Genet (Anne Charrier) (who was also his captor), and the credibility of the nuns' plans now that we have new information on Laurent. Although we know his presence will definitely grow in the show (it is named after him after all), at this moment, the newness of everything else dominates the screen.

Daryl Dixon's Motivations Need To Change Soon

The new characters aren't the only thing that diminishes Daryl's capacity to be interesting at the moment. Right now, his motivations feel simplistic and — dare I say — boring. In Season 1 of The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) valiantly searching for his family in this strange apocalyptic world was novel and exhilarating. The next couple of times someone searched for their lost loved ones was also exciting. And then the next hundred times left us thinking: why do you keep separating if you're going to spend the bulk of the next few episodes trying to reunite? Although Daryl's motives to return to America make sense for the show thus far, it doesn't compare to the grand plans that motivate Sister Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) and her ultimate intentions to lead humanity to the other side of the outbreak as per the nuns' wishes.

Even the show's villain feels more menacing and destructive than anyone we've seen in the original show, of course apart from the almost otherworldly CRM (Civic Republic Military). At the end of the first episode of Daryl's spinoff, we meet Genet and her team on a boat who have been experimenting on walkers. The dark lighting coupled with the fact they held Daryl captive clearly indicates nefarious motives, but what sets them apart from the original show's villains is that they're not focused on survival: they're focused on the walkers and the outbreak. Amid these high-caliber and elaborate plans that widen their scope to the apocalypse, Daryl's personal story is just plain dry. We're hoping that changes as the season progresses and considering The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was renewed for Season 2, it is likely that it will, but for now, Daryl's contribution to the show is fairly limited.

Norman Reedus Is a Huge Part of 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's Popularity

That's not to say that Reedus's character doesn't bring any value to the spinoff. Apart from helping us navigate the new world, he is also a part of vital relationship building between characters and provides familiarity. His blossoming relationship with Laurent is reminiscent of the bonds he left back home with his niece and nephew. Even the mutual respect between Daryl and Isabelle radiates off the screen, making us excited about the prospect of seeing them travel and fight side by side. When they're captured by the preschool bandits and Daryl is forced to embody the role of an American priest, his inherent "American-ness" elicits delightful reactions from the children. Compared to the rest of the characters, his storyline is fairly lacking, but the relationships he makes with the others add a touch of comfort to the show.

Reedus himself also has a significant role in increasing the production value and engagement of the spinoff. In an interview with Collider, executive producer Greg Nicotero applauds Norman Reedus for being a "tremendously intuitive actor and a really great storyteller," saying that he is both proud and impressed with how hands-on he is. The first two episodes definitely demonstrate that the team's heightened focus on storytelling is benefiting them and us. From the dynamic characters to the raised stakes, every aspect of the spinoff is well-thought-out and highly captivating. Now we're just waiting for Daryl to catch up.